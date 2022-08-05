SPFC sign Nahuel Bustos, City forward, on loan

São Paulo announced today the signing of striker Nahuel Bustos, a player from Grupo City. He arrives on loan for a period of one year. Negotiations had been underway for a few weeks and the outcome was concluded this afternoon, with the meeting held between the two institutions.

In addition to the São Paulo Tricolor, the player came to arouse interest in Internacional. For both Brazilian clubs, the main obstacle was the financial issue. In the case of Tricolor, this was limited to the compensation demanded by the English group.

On the other hand, the fact that Julio Casares, president of São Paulo, has a good relationship with Ferran Soriano, president of Manchester City, contributed to finding an agreement that was considered positive for both parties.

For the franchise, there is the understanding that Brazilian football can be a good showcase for the striker. Last season, the athlete played for Girona-ESP, with 45 games and 11 goals. Bustos is 24 years old, previously played for Pachuca, from Mexico, until he was bought by the franchise. It was revealed by Talleres-ARG.

On the field, the player usually plays on the sides of the attack, but he can be an interesting substitute for Calleri and play centrally. On social media, Bustos had already shown interest in coming to São Paulo. On Instagram, for example, the Argentine player already followed Casares, Jonathan Calleri and Tricolor himself.

In parallel with this outcome, the Morumbi team hopes to bring in the Venezuelan Nahuel Ferraresi, also from Grupo City. Currently, the defender plays for Estoril Praia-POR and has been on the field in 25 matches.

Both in the Copa do Brasil and in the Copa Sudamericana, São Paulo will need to wait and guarantee their classification for the semifinals to register Bustos and Ferraresi, in case they consolidate the negotiation.