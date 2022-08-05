STF interrupts judgment on retroactivity of the Misconduct Law

Minister André Mendonça voted in favor and defended that, ‘even for reasons of justice’, the retroactive application of the new legislation is possible

Carlos Moura/SCO/STF

André Mendonça was in favor of applying the law retroactively



O Federal Court of Justice (STF) continued this Thursday, 4, the judgment regarding the retroactivity, or not, of the Administrative Misconduct Law. In other words, an analysis of whether the benefits of the new legislation, approved last year, will be applied to judged or ongoing cases. The plenary session was closed after a vote by the minister André Mendonça, which was in favor of applying the law retroactively. Considered a vote of minerva, which can break the tie and define the vote, he said he understands that “rescission management is possible for exclusively culpable cases, even for reasons of justice”. “The changes promoted by the new law in relation to the subjective element, able to configure the act of administrative improbity, apply to ongoing processes and facts not yet processed. However, in addition, I add an element. In view of the constitutional protection of res judicata, the application of that thesis when applicable to cases already finalized, will depend on the handling of the rescissory action. In other words, if there is still a res judicata action, there is, in my understanding, the possibility of handling in relation to the question of guilt, someone held accountable due to guilt”, he defended.

The vote is opposite to the position of the rapporteur, minister Alexandre de Moraes, who started the vote arguing against the retroactive effect. In the minister’s view, the new legislation does not include “provision of general amnesty for all those who, in these 30 years, have been convicted in the guilty manner”, that is, without proven intention, and, therefore, the principle of retroactivity of the criminal law for the benefit of the defendant is not automatically applied for civil acts or administrative improbity. “there is no retroactivity of the beneficial provision, the revocation of the act of culpable administrative improbity, for the express absence of this legal provision and, I repeat, under penalty of disrespect for the constitutionalization of rigid rules governing the public administration and accountability of corrupt public agents. It would be a blatant disrespect and undermining of administrative law,” he defended. Likewise, the rapporteur also argues that there is no retroactivity for the prescription. He argues that the ongoing trials should consider the new law, approved and sanctioned in 2021, but the actions already completed should be analyzed “case by case”, in the light of confirming the agents’ eventual intent, which would maintain the convictions.

As Jovem Pan showed, the current legislation requires proof of intent in the irregular act committed. Previously, there was no requirement to materialize the intention of the act, only being necessary to confirm the guilt. The Supreme Court judges the possibility of retroactive effect from the case of former attorney Rosemery Terezinha Cordova, who was ordered to compensate the damages caused to the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) caused by negligence in its function. The prosecutor acted between 1994 and 1999, and the action was filed in 2006. Therefore, she argues that the action would have been filed after the statute of limitations of five years. The shorter statute of limitations is also one of the results of the changes in the Administrative Improbity Law.