Stock market shoots 2.04% and dollar drops 1.09%, quoted at R$ 5,220

The Central Bank’s signal that the interest rate increase cycle in Brazil is nearing its end was reflected in the financial market today. The Exchange closed the trading session with a rise of 2.04%, at 105,892.22 points. With that, B3 hit the third high in a row.

The commercial dollar, in turn, fell 1.09% and was quoted at R$5,220.

In the view of Dan Kawa, from TAG Investimentos, the BC chose to have more flexibility, not being bound by the next monetary policy step, but gave clear signs that the end of the cycle of interest rate hikes is very close, according to comments sent to customers sooner.

In weekly and monthly variations, the stock market rose 2.64%. In the annual, the variation was also positive, of 1.02%.

The biggest high recorded this Wednesday was Méliuz (CASH3), which shot up 15.04%. The negative highlight was PetroRio (PRIO3), which fell 1.89%.

Dollar fell more than 1%

In the opposite direction of the stock market, the dollar retreated more than 1%, offsetting part of the gains on Tuesday, when it rose almost 2%.

In the monthly variation, the foreign currency had a high of 0.89% and in the annual, the currency fell by 6.38%.

The value of the dollar published daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

*With Reuters