Stuhlberger sees greater risk in Lula’s narrow victory

Partner at Verde Asset Management and one of the largest fund managers in the country, Luis Stuhlberger said, in Expert XP, that he does not know how to price asset prices in view of the risk of Lula (PT) winning the elections with a small advantage over Jair Bolsonaro (PK), which could generate contestation of the result.

“It would be a risk of ‘banana republic’”, said Stuhlberger, during a debate organized in the Expert XP.

because of this risk of an eventual victory by a small difference in votes, Stuhlberger, manager of one of the main hedge funds in Brazil, said that he “does not have the courage” at this moment to set up a “directional position” in fixed interest rates and the dollar.

“I am afraid of this scenario, 51% to 49% (of a close election), but I have a position on the stock market”, he said, noting that the Brazil it is the best place to be, because “everyone is selling”.

‘Public spending will be higher with Lula’, says Stuhlberger

Brazil has made several reforms in the recent past, micro and macroeconomic, but it has failed to grow and has now entered a period of electoral populism, said the manager.

“If Squid win, public spending will be higher, which will put pressure on inflation and interest rates.”

Regarding the external scenario, he stated that, after hesitation, the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank) came with greater force than the market had priced.

The Fed is oscillating between worries about the financial world and the real world — between Wall Street and Main Street — Stulberger said.

About China, he said that it is very difficult to bet against the Asian country directly.

“China has grown so much for so many years,” he said, noting that this factor contradicts the history of other countries, which alternate cycles of growth with others of accommodation.

O green fund manager also warned that geopolitical tension is a generator of inflationary pressure, and comes at a time of already pressured inflation. This week, that tension was further worsened with the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, while China conducts military exercises in the region.

Geopolitics can generate American protectionism for Chinese products, even if it is difficult for the White House to do so, he said. Stuhlberger.

With information from Estadão Content