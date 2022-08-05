Teenager who saved brother with viral video dies of the same disease in India

Meryl Sebastian

  • Meryl Sebastian
  • From BBC News in Cochin (India)

Afra and Muhammed

Credit, Afra Rafeeq/YouTube

photo caption,

Afra Rafeeq and her brother were diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)

Died this week an Indian teenager who had become a celebrity on social media because of a video of her that helped raise millions for the treatment of her younger brother.

Afra Rafeeq, 16, had spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare genetic condition that causes muscle weakness and affects movement and breathing.

She died on Monday (01/08) in a hospital in the state of Kerala from complications related to the disease.

“She enjoyed every possible joy in life,” said her father, PK Rafeeq.

