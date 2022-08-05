The 5 best stocks to have in your portfolio in August, according to Órama – Money Times

THE Órama Investimentos selected five companies for its portfolio of dividends of August.

There was no change for the month, as the brokerage assesses that it achieved a “spectacular” performance for the dividend portfolio in July.

The selection accumulated a rise of 7.9% in the month and managed to surpass its benchmark index, the Dividend Index (IDIV) increased by 2% in the same period.

The positive highlight of the month was the M. Dias Branco (MDI3) which shot up 19% in July; followed by the ABC Bank (ABCB4), which accumulated a rise of 14% in the month.

Check out the best dividend stocks:

