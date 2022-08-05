The extraordinary impact of the eruption of an underwater volcano on the Earth’s atmosphere

4 August 2022

Credit, NASA photo caption, Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano triggered one of the largest eruptions ever recorded

Since the beginning of the year, the Earth’s atmosphere has more water vapor than usual.

On January 15, 2022, the undersea volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai erupted near the Pacific island of Tonga, creating a tsunami and a sonic boom with sound waves that spread across the world on two occasions.

This eruption was considered one of the strongest ever recorded on the planet. Now, a group of scientists has discovered that its impacts went beyond lava, ash and rumble.

A study by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the American space agency, in California (USA), published in the most recent issue of the journal Geophysical Research Letters, shows that the volcano also released a gigantic amount of water vapor into the atmosphere.

The amount has been so large that scientists fear it will warm the Earth’s surface more than expected — although its effect is only temporary.

“This eruption can affect the climate … through surface heating, due to the radioactive force of excess stratospheric water,” according to the study.

The article explains that this is an anomalous effect, as large volcanic eruptions normally cool the planet’s climate, due to the ash clouds that cover the Sun. It’s the so-called “volcanic winter”—an example occurred after the eruption of Mount Tambora in Indonesia (1815), which triggered the “year without a summer” in 1816.

Huge amount of water

The study indicates that the amount of sulfur and other substances released by the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai was insignificant compared to the amount of water.

Scientists believe that volcanic activity threw 146 teragrams (146 million tons) of water into the stratosphere, between 12 and 53 km above the Earth’s surface.

To give you an idea, the amount of water vapor released would be enough to fill 58,000 Olympic swimming pools — equivalent, according to the research, to 10% of the water that was already present in the stratosphere.

“This is not surprising, as the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai caldera was situated 150 meters below sea level. The strong explosion released water vapor at altitudes of up to 53 km,” according to the study.

The violence of the eruption

1 – The magma rises at high speed

2 – The contact of high speed magma with cold water creates a “fuel-refrigerant interaction”

3 – The magma fragments and the pieces are exposed to a greater amount of sea water

4 – Chain reaction and big chemical explosion

5 – The particles shoot out with hypersonic speed

Records indicate that this is the largest amount of water ever released into the stratosphere “by a volcano or in any other way” since the beginning of the “satellite age”.

That’s because the detection was performed by an instrument called the Microwave Limb Sounder, which is on NASA’s Aura satellite. The satellite measures water vapour, ozone and other atmospheric gases.

“We had never seen anything like it. We had to carefully inspect all measurements to ensure they were reliable,” study author Luis Millán, of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said in a statement.

Heating

The study predicts that this increased amount of water vapor could potentially warm the Earth’s surface, as one of its functions is to capture heat from the Sun.

Credit, NASA photo caption, Water released by the volcano would be enough to fill 58,000 Olympic swimming pools.

The researchers believe that excess water vapor can remain in the stratosphere for several years, causing chemical reactions that weaken the ozone layer that protects the Earth.

But they point out that this effect will be smaller in scale and temporary, dissipating as excess steam is reduced.

Therefore, it is not believed that it is enough to amplify the climate changes caused by human activities, which we have all faced.