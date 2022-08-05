The extraordinary impact of the eruption of an underwater volcano on the Earth’s atmosphere

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on The extraordinary impact of the eruption of an underwater volcano on the Earth’s atmosphere 3 Views

Volcano

Credit, NASA

photo caption,

Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano triggered one of the largest eruptions ever recorded

Since the beginning of the year, the Earth’s atmosphere has more water vapor than usual.

On January 15, 2022, the undersea volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai erupted near the Pacific island of Tonga, creating a tsunami and a sonic boom with sound waves that spread across the world on two occasions.

This eruption was considered one of the strongest ever recorded on the planet. Now, a group of scientists has discovered that its impacts went beyond lava, ash and rumble.

A study by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the American space agency, in California (USA), published in the most recent issue of the journal Geophysical Research Letters, shows that the volcano also released a gigantic amount of water vapor into the atmosphere.

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

ABC has 52 monkeypox infected; number grew 550% in 20 days

Disease is characterized by lesions on the skin. (Photo: Image Bank) ABC already has 52 …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved