The harm of drinking tea on an empty stomach in the morning

Teas are part of popular culture, mainly because of their many benefits to the health of the body. However, several studies indicate that drinking tea on an empty stomach is bad, as this can lead to increased stomach acidity and other negative consequences. In this article we talk more about it, so be sure to check out the full content! Good reading!

Reasons not to drink tea on an empty stomach

Although it is possible to find several recipes on the internet that point to the consumption of tea on an empty stomach, this is not a medical recommendation. More often than not, it is claimed that some options, such as hibiscus tea or cinnamon, in the morning can result in weight loss.

Despite this, these drinks can bring numerous benefits, including weight loss, at any other time of the day. However, drinking tea on an empty stomach can have bad consequences for the body, such as the following:

Like coffee, many teas also contain significant amounts of caffeine, which is a substance responsible for stimulating neural activity. However, there are also negative consequences, including dizziness and tachycardia. Even, the risk of these symptoms increases when you drink tea in the morning.

There are teas that stimulate sleep, as well as those that cause insomnia. In both cases, drinking tea on an empty stomach can confound neurotransmitter production, so rest and wake times change.

Increased acidity in the stomach

Also because of caffeine, some teas are rich in acid and when in contact with an empty stomach, they stimulate acidity even more. As a result, it is possible to experience problems such as heartburn and burning.

Finally, we need to talk about the increase in stomach and intestinal gas as a result of fasting tea. After all, when hot tea comes into contact with an empty stomach, it expands to accommodate food. Consequently, there is a significant increase in the amount of gases.

Faced with these problems, the medical recommendation is to consume tea whenever necessary, but at other times and always with a full belly. For example, chamomile teas are great to drink at night. Mint, on the other hand, helps digestion and is therefore good to take after lunch.