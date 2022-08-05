The Last of Us Part I has a new clip with graphical improvements

Naughty Dog revealed, this Thursday (04), a new gameplay clip of The Last of Us Part I. For those who were waiting for more details about the gameplay, better not to get too excited: the content only shows the graphic evolution from PS4 to PS5.

The passage in question was published in twitter and it’s the one where Tommy and Joel go out on horseback in search of Ellie right after she runs away from the hydroelectric plant. Of course, compared to the last generation remaster, the graphics have changed for the better. You can see more life in the scene, as well as new textures, updated lighting play, and more. Check it out below:

Get ready to hit the dusty trail for a beautiful — and dangerous — journey across America in The Last of Us Part I! Read more: https://t.co/kbnwKv1n5m pic.twitter.com/NoVvqUzSTp — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) August 4, 2022

Despite being the remake of the classic released for PS3 in 2013, The Last of Us Part I will not feature multiplayer. However, Naughty Dog is working on a larger, standalone version of the online one, slated to debut sometime in 2023.

The game will be released on the day September 2nd on PS5 — with a PC version coming later.

The Last of Us Part I physical edition is now on pre-order in Brazil

If you’re thinking about purchasing The Last of Us Part I, good news: the game’s physical media is already available for pre-order in Brazil — and at an attractive discount on Amazon. Check out the details!