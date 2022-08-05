The metaverse is the next evolution of the internet, says Amy Webb

Look at what will be the next technology trend is not simple. While everyone thinks about how to create a flying car, for example, few consider how human beings will transport themselves in the future, which may not be via car. It was by looking at these novelties that futurist Amy Webb gained world renown in the study of prospective scenarios.

In her first time in Brazil, Amy spoke during Expert XP this Thursday (4th) that Brazil could be the country of the future, but that she still needs to work hard for it.

“These emerging technologies demand a long-term strategy, Brazil needs to think about the long term, the government needs to think like this, it needs to invest in technology. Brazil has a bright future”, says she, who is a professor at New York University.

According to Amy, what you see a lot when you talk about thinking about the future is the so-called FOMO (acronym for “fear of being left out”), with investors and companies looking at what is already happening and wanting to get in anyway. in these businesses.

In addition, in Brazil, she assesses that the so-called VUCA (English acronym for “Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity”) also occurs, with a country that suffers from a volatile market and political uncertainty, for example.

And the best way to overcome these issues, according to the futurist, is for people to start asking “what if” questions, so they can distinguish what is a real trend from what is just a passing fad.

This is how she comes back in the flying car example. While man has been trying to make a car fly for over 100 years, the point is that the future may be in a super fast train, magnetic elevators that move in different directions or other ways.

Metaverse and biology

For Amy there are two main categories in emerging trends, one that links Artificial Intelligence, cryptoassets and the metaverse and another that ties it all together with biology.

She puts a strong focus on the metaverse, though she stresses that this is still a concept and not a practical technology. According to the futurist, what you see today when you talk about the metaverse are digital games and not real use.

“It will be a long time before the metaverse system reaches critical mass, we are in the early days of that. We need to pay attention, the infrastructure of the metaverse is what is being developed right now and this is what will be the foundation of the next evolution of the internet,” he says.

Amy says that today people are looking at what gets the most attention, like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and virtual avatars, but what really matters is something deeper, which doesn’t seem so cool at first, but will actually be important in the future. .

Given this, she projects that “decentralized” will be the word of the year in 2023, with the evolution of several areas, such as Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Decentralized Social Networks (DeSo) and Decentralized Science (DeSci).

However, for an even more distant future – but which is already being developed – biology enters these issues, with studies already underway of projects that unite human DNA with NFTs and decentralized applications.

In addition to the impact on the way people interact, this evolution can have major impacts on the health of each one. In her presentation Amy showed ideas of “farms” that can be stored in small spaces, with tanks producing meat for an entire population from small fragments of animal protein. “DNA could be the NFT of the future,” she concludes.

