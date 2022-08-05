“The problem is with you”

She received an inconvenient comment from a follower about her way of speaking, characteristic of the state where she was born and raised, Rio Grande do Norte.

That the Northeastern accent is the target of criticism and malicious comments, everyone knows, and it’s not today. What critics don’t know is that there is no “northeastern accent”, simply because the region is large and each state has its own. And they don’t know, either, that an accent is not a shame, but a characteristic of a people in a certain place. And that’s what former BBB Flayslane, better known as Flay, needed to “explain” to a follower.

It’s just that she received a very inconvenient comment from a follower about her way of speaking, characteristic of the state where she was born and raised, Rio Grande do Norte. The singer and former BBB 20 participant opened the question box on her Instagram this Thursday afternoon (4th) to find out what fans want to know and answered the most curious questions.

Among the messages sent by netizens, Flay received a “observation” that was at least disrespectful. “Why are you all hot, but your voice, your way of talking is boring? Or do you force to talk like that?”, asked a follower, who couldn’t wait for what was to come. Flay did not shut up and rebutted the criticism, however, without losing his elegance. The singer, who was never one to keep quiet, defended her origins.

The former BBB published an image with the answer in text: “I’ll explain, because I’m used to going through this outside my state. I’m from the northeast and if my accent and ‘way of talking’ bothers you, the mistake is on you not on me”, said the singer in the caption of the photo in which she appears with a “nice” sign and an ironic smile.