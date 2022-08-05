The reddest and rarest Airbus A330neo leaves the factory; see how it turned out

Airbus A330-800 from Air Greenland – Image: Airbus





Airbus has revealed the first images of the new A330-800neo from the airline Air Greenland, from distant Greenland. The photos released through a tweet draw attention to the beautiful red livery across the jet, shortly after it leaves the paint shop.

Two years ago, the Greenlandic airline made its biggest investment ever and ordered the new Airbus A330-800neo. The new aircraft, ordered in 2020, will result in more seats and increased cargo capacity to and from Greenland.

The simple painting, but, as said, that draws attention, brings a bright red throughout the fuselage and engines, being the wing of original color. On the tail, white polka dots enhance the beautiful livery of one of the rarest A330neo, the A330-800.

The acquisition of its new flagship should ensure that the airline is competitive in the future in order to generate growth in tourism, exports and at the same time reduce climate impact. The aircraft will replace the only existing Airbus A330-200 in the fleet.

The new A330 can accommodate 305 passengers, with 42 seats in Business Class and 263 in Economy Class. Considered the smallest aircraft between the two models of the new “neo” generation of the Airbus A330 family, the A330-800 is a rare piece of equipment to see in the skies, as it has won only 15 orders for four airlines so far, against more than 300 of the bigger “brother”, the A330-900.

