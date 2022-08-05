‘There’s a weight on your conscience’, says Gabriel Santana

With an eye on the good life that Renato (Gabriel Santana) imagined his father had on the farm, in “Pantanal”, and that he could also enjoy, the boy convinced the family to travel with a suitcase and a gourd to the region. There, however, he will realize that the reality is quite different. Later, even, the character will suffer a difficult loss: Roberto (Cauê Campos), his younger brother, will die at the hands of a hired killer hired by Tenório himself (Murilo Benício) for another job.

— This will shake him, even more so since he was the one who, the whole time, insisted on going to the Pantanal. There’s a certain weight on his conscience, I think he feels a little responsible for it all,” says Gabriel.

Cauê Campos and Gabriel Santana in ‘Pantanal’ Photo: Reproduction / Rede Globo

The actor, however, believes that even in Renato’s fragile moments, the public should not sympathize.

— They’ll say: ‘Well done, you really have to suffer’ — he bets.

Fans of the serial who give their opinion on the soap opera on social media do not usually like the character, which does not affect Gabriel. On the contrary, he says:

— Everything they say about Renato on Twitter is not about Gabriel, but about what they think about the character’s attitudes. And if they’re mad about it, somewhere I’m playing the part well. So I’m really happy to be hated on Twitter as a character, not an actor.

Despite being disliked on the web, Renato is not seen as a villain by the actor, but as someone with a distorted view of reality.

— With the things he lived through, the lack of paternity, the emotional need, hearing from his father about his first wife and only his side of the story, which is a sexist and misogynist guy, Renato created a point of view of the Pantanal and Dona Maria (Isabel Teixeira) completely wrong — describes Gabriel, pointing out one of the characteristics that the character has in common with the farmer: — Renato has this misogyny of his father too. He doesn’t have the slightest empathy for Dona Maria, he’s just thinking about his own belly button, what he thinks is best for him and his family. It’s a completely distorted view.

The actor also says that, in the Pantanal, what the boy thinks and feels will be intensified:

“He feels more comfortable putting out these thoughts he’s built up over his life, this hatred he has in his heart.

Closer to the figure that Renato sees as an “untouchable hero”, points out his interpreter, the middle son of Tenório will face the dilemma: “Is my father right or wrong?”.

“My character is going to be in this turmoil of thought, doing things that, I believe, the audience will be shocked and angry about.

Without going into detail, Gabriel adds that in Renato’s love life, something new is coming. Nonetheless…

“He’s going to flirt with some characters there and I don’t think that flirting is going to please the audience either.

Marcelo ( Lucas Leto ), Tenório ( Murilo Benício ), Zuleica ( Aline Borges ), Roberto ( Caue Campos ) and Renato ( Gabriel Santana ) in ‘Pantanal’ Photo: João Miguel Júnior/ Rede Globo / Publicity

The Fly has grown!

Gabriel, now 22, made his TV debut in the remake of “Chiquititas”, in 2013, in which he was aged between 13 and 15. O Mosca in the children’s telenovela explores new terrains in his career, working with much more complex themes.

Mili and Mosca in “Chiquititas” Photo: Lourival Ribeiro/SBT

— People on the streets are recognizing me more for “Pantanal” than for “Chiquititas” — he says, who goes on: — It’s my first character with more ethically contradictory traits. And it’s not something that bothers me, because that’s the representation of the sexist Brazilian structure that we have. Renato shows a negative side, but the narrative construction of the soap opera makes us understand that what he does is wrong. This on national television is good to show how we can try to change this reality.

Attentive to the repercussion of his character, he reflects:

— Sometimes I see problems in the way people talk on Twitter. An example: “Renato has to understand that he is a bastard and put himself in his place”. As much as we are angry with a character and want to express it, we have to be careful because he represents a lot. More than “villainy”, he is a child out of wedlock, with a white father and black mother. The way he talks can hurt.