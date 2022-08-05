This is the new Selic rate index: it has gone up a lot!

The Central Bank’s Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) announced a new increase in the Selic, the economy’s basic interest rate. check out

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank announced a new increase in the Selic, the basic interest rate of the economy. The percentage went from 13.25% to 13.75% per year. This is the 12th consecutive increase in the interest rate, which reached the highest index since November 2016. At that time, it reached 14% per year.

It is important to note that this may be one of the last increases. Since some experts believe that the Selic rate will be maintained until May 2023. Thereafter, the rate is expected to decrease to 10.5% per year until the end of 2023.

To define the level of interest in the country, the Central Bank takes into account the inflation targeting system. Therefore, when it is high, the Selic also increases. Now, when inflation is in line with the targets, interest rates are reduced.

What are the consequences of rising interest rates?

According to experts, the increase in the basic interest rate affects several sectors of the economy, such as:

Bank fees rise affecting customers;

The population reduces consumption, negatively impacting employment, income, and GDP (Gross Domestic Product);

Fixed income investments, such as debentures (debt securities) and Treasury Direct, offer better returns to investors;

Increase in the additional cost of interest on public debt. One of the indicators observed by international investors.

How does the Selic rate work?

The Selic rate is the economy’s basic interest rate, so every 45 days it becomes news across the country. This is because the Copom (Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee) decides what the value of this rate will be. Then, the Copom meets every 45 days to determine whether the Selic will increase, decrease or remain the same.

