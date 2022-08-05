In wetlandO old man from the river (Osmar Prado) will reappear in the tapera of Juma (Alanis Guillen) to issue an alert. After Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos) if temporarily absent, the mystical being will send ‘in the can’ and reveal a premonition regarding the pawn and Jove (Jesuit Barbosa).

According to information from TV News, the elder will take advantage of the jaguar woman listen to your advice to give a warning. In sincere conversation, the protector of nature will open the game and say that if the firstborn of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) stay in the hovel, a tragedy will happen.

“Listen to what I’m telling you, Juma… Or you will still cause a war between brothers“, will trigger the entity. The heir of Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes), then, will be worried and guarantee that she doesn’t want to be the cause of this situation. “So send José Lucas away from here [da tapera]… If no this is what will happen“, will ask the mysterious being.

The savage, as is usual, will listen to the healer and will evict the ex-truck driver from his home. It is worth noting that, since his brother started living with his wife, Jove does not hide that he is in the cesspool and does not stop pointing out the alleged betrayal of Irandhir’s character.