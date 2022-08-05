Ticiane Pinheiro shows Rafinha’s surprise birthday party

Rafaella Justus wins beautiful surprise party from Ticiane Pinheiro and enchants

the presenter Ticiane Pinheiro organized another nice surprise for her eldest daughter. The celebrity is the mother of two girls. Rafaella Justus, who is her firstborn, turned 13 at the end of last month. The youngest Manuella is only three years old and is the result of her current marriage with journalist César Tralli.

Rafinha took advantage of the school holidays and traveled with her father’s family. She is the daughter of the presenter and entrepreneur Roberto Justus, Tici’s first husband. The famous took his two youngest daughters – Rafa and Vicky, two years old, to the United States. Digital influencer Ana Paula Siebert accompanied her husband and girls on the trip.

While in Miami, Florida, Rafa Justus snuffed out the candles at age 13. The girl went out to dinner with her stepmother and the next day she got a beautiful party at a water park. Even far, Ticiane Pinheiro sent the little girl a surprise! She ensured that the date did not go blank and sent beautiful balloons to the heiress.

“Usually, one year she spends with me and the other with her father. But, like at the beginning of the holidays, the first 20 days, she was with me, now it’s her turn to be with her father”, said the artist about spending her birthday away from her daughter.

After the time away from home, Rafinha returned to Brazil. Mom made sure to prepare another surprise for the girl. Upon arriving home, she was soon greeted by Manu. The little one runs and gives her big sister a long hug.

Then the party started with very special guests! Rafinha will have a real birthday party in the next few days, but on her arrival she already won a delicious cupcake to sing happy birthday with the family.

The celebration also featured some of the girl’s dolls. It is worth remembering that Rafa is passionate about dolls reborn and have a collection of them! The items perfectly imitate real babies and cost more than a thousand reais. “Glad you’re back! We love you so much!” he declared. Ticiane Pinheiro.

