Today’s contest awards 12 bets with R$ 352 thousand

Today’s draw (4) of Lotofácil, contest number 2590, awarded 12 bets, three of which were pools from the cities of Betim – MG (7 shares), Crowned – SP (8 shares) and São Paulo – SP (12 shares)in addition to nine other single bets from the cities of Serra – ES, Araguari – MG, Montes Claros – MG, Teresina – PI, Barra Mansa – RJ, Ourinhos – SP, Pindamonhangaba – SP, Santa Gertrudes – SP and Sao Paulo-SP.

The numbers drawn were 01-03-04-05-07-09-10-13-15-16-18-20-21-24-25. According to Caixa, the winners will receive a prize of BRL 352,149.65 each, out of a total of BRL 4,225,795.80.

Also according to the bank, there were 1,235 winning bets in the range of 14 hits. Each one will win R$ 407.89, remembering that the prize is variable in this category. The total collection of Lotofácil 2590 was R$ 32,078,205.00.

In the ranges with fixed prizes, the draw also awarded 30,753 bets with 13 hits, 283,142 with 12 hits and 1,286,124 with 11 hits.

Now, the next Lotofácil draw is scheduled for tomorrow (5), where Caixa will hold Lotofácil’s contest number 2591. The event will be broadcast live on the internet through Caixa’s YouTube channel and will start at 8 pm. The prize is estimated at R$ 1.5 million.

Lotofácil: how to participate in the next draw?

You must register a bet on Lotofácil up to one hour before (7 pm) of the draw at accredited lotteries and on Caixa’s official website. The participant will have 25 numbers available to choose from 15 to 20 chosen dozens. The cheapest bet (15 numbers) costs R$2.50, while the most expensive one (20 tens) comes to R$38,700. The player can also let the system randomly pick the tens using the “Little Surprise” function.

What are the odds of winning Lotofácil?

There is a chance in almost 3.3 million to hit the 15 tens with the minimum bet (R$ 2.50). If the gambler adds a number to the game, the price of the bet rises to R$40, but the odds improve well and become one in just over 204,000. As Lotofácil also has prizes for those who hit 14, 13, 12 and 11 points, the chance of winning at least the prize of R$ 5 is one in 11 with the minimum bet.

And the Lotofácil pool, how does it work?

As with other lotteries, Lotofácil also has a pool for group betting. Caixa charges a minimum amount in this modality of R$ 10, and the odds of each participant are always priced from R$ 3. If the bet has only 15 numbers, the number of odds allowed ranges from two to eight. In the maximum bet scenario, with 20 tens, up to 100 odds are allowed. When tickets have 15 to 18 tens, there will be a limit of ten different bets per pool. With 19 numbers bet, the limit reduces to six. With 20 tens, only one bet is allowed.

This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and reviewed by the newsroom before being published.