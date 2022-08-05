Treasury Direct: rates plummet by more than 30 basis points after Copom’s decision

One day after the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), of the Central Bank, raised the Selic to 13.75% per year, the public bond market operates with a sharp drop in rates this Thursday afternoon (4). The biggest declines are registered among fixed rate, which fall by up to 36 basis points (0.36 percentage point) in relation to the previous day (3). In inflation-linked papers, the drop in rates is up to 34 basis points.

As the decision was already widely expected by agents, the focus fell on the next steps of the monetary authority, which divided analysts. In the view of part of the market, the BC left the door open for a rise of 0.25 percentage point at the September meeting. Another part argued that the document suggests the end of the cycle of highs at 13.75%.

This second view is defended by Flavio Serrano, chief economist at Greenbay Investimentos, who believes that the most likely is the maintenance of rates at the current level of 13.75%, in September, and that yesterday’s meeting marked the end of the cycle of monetary tightening. “In the text, the members wrote that they will assess the need for a residual adjustment of lesser magnitude, which signals that we are very close to the end of the cycle”, he highlights.

It called the attention of managers the fact that the BC mentioned having chosen “to emphasize the inflation accumulated in 12 months in the first quarter of 2024” in its analysis. In the text, the monetary authority highlighted that this period reflects its relevant horizon, that is, the year 2024 tends to gain relevance for the Central Bank.

In the external scenario, attention is focused on the monetary policy decision of the Bank of England (BoE). The authority today raised interest rates by 0.50 percentage point to 1.75%. That was the biggest increase since 1995.

On the market’s radar and which may impact the yield curve in future sessions, Serrano, from Greenbay Investimentos, cites payroll data (US employment report) to be released tomorrow. In his view, if the report shows more job vacancies than expected by the market, US interest rates could rise, pulling local rates with it.

Next week, there will be the Copom minutes and the inflation data (IPCA) for July, which may also affect rates.

Within Treasury Direct, the biggest drop was in short-term fixed rate bonds. The 2025 Fixed Rate Treasury offered an annual return of 12.17% at 3:24 pm, down from the 12.53% seen yesterday.

The Fixed Rate Treasury 2029 and the Fixed Rate Treasury 2033, with semi-annual interest, had annual returns of 12.50% and 12.61%, respectively, below the 12.77% and 12.89% recorded the day before.

In inflation-linked papers, rates dropped between 17 and 34 basis points. The biggest real gain was 6.03%, offered by the IPCA+ 2055 Treasury.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct this Thursday afternoon (4):

Selic at 13.75%

When analyzing the Copom decision the day before, Caio Megale, chief economist at XP, said that the BC remains concerned about more persistent inflation and that the committee reiterated that risks remain in two directions. On the one hand, the specialist states that there is a possibility that fiscal policies to sustain aggregate demand will become permanent – ​​which could generate more inflation.

On the other hand, the growing chance that there will be a global slowdown and, consequently, a decline in commodities and the dollar helps to reduce inflationary pressures, said the chief economist at XP.

While acknowledging the risk of a final rate hike of 25 basis points (0.25 percentage points) in September, XP kept its Selic expectation unchanged at 13.75% until mid-2023. is enough to bring the IPCA to the target next year, but it will certainly help to increase the probability of an IPCA within the target in 2024”, said Megale.

On the other hand, Laíz Carvalho, economist for Brazil at BNP Paribas, maintained the view that the basic interest rate will have to go to 14.25% this year, with a cut starting only in the second half of next year.

“BC has been showing signs that it would like to end the cycle. The communiqué reaffirms this, but economic conditions will prevent the stop at this time. Inflation expectations for 2023 are already well above the target and those for 2024 continue to rise”, said Laíz.

Although the BC may make one or another adjustment, experts consulted by the InfoMoney stated that the increase will be more “residual”, and that the moment is already attractive to make room in the portfolio for fixed-rate securities.

“Prefixes tend to respond faster when there is the end of the cycle of high and cut interest rates”, he says. So, we increased the exposure a little”, comments Arley Junior, investment strategist at Santander.

Guedes and labor relations

On the political scene, the market is following the news that the government will be able to correct the Income Tax table and permanently pay the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600, if Congress approves the tax reform project that has already passed the Chamber and is awaiting analysis of the Senate, as explained yesterday (3) Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy.

In a presentation during Expert XP, Guedes said that the Income Tax reform is the solution for the two promises already made by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to be fulfilled with fiscal responsibility.

The current rule provides that Auxílio Brasil will be R$ 600 until December. Next year, the idea is that it will return to R$ 400. The strategy to permanently make the highest value possible was reported by Reuters last week.

Also in the political field, the Senate yesterday (3) approved a provisional measure (MP) that makes labor relations more flexible during a state of public calamity decreed at the national or state and municipal levels recognized by the federal government.

There were 51 votes in favor and 17 against. The text, approved on Tuesday (2) by the Chamber of Deputies, is now going to be promulgated. The MP establishes that, in case of public calamity, measures such as the telework regime, anticipation of individual vacations, granting of collective vacations, use and anticipation of holidays, bank of hours and the suspension of the enforceability of collections from the Social Security Fund may be adopted. Service Time Guarantee (FGTS).

Eye on oil and Germany

Within the international scene, investors monitor information that the leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are ready to deliver a “significant increase” in oil production. According to sources heard by the Reutersthis could happen if the world faces a severe supply crisis this winter.

The day before (3), the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) said it will increase oil production by just 100,000 barrels per day (bpd).

At around 10:00 am ET today, oil contracts were operating close to stability, with Brent down 0.23% to $96.57 and WTI trading at $90.98, with slight up 0.44%.

Attention should also be paid to the German industrial order numbers, which fell 0.4% in June compared to May, according to seasonally adjusted data released this Thursday (4) by the country’s statistics agency, Destatis.

The result was slightly higher than expected by analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journalwhich predicted a decline of 0.5% in the period.

Only foreign orders fell by 1.4% in June compared to the previous month. On the other hand, domestic orders rose 1.1%.

