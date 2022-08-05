Trump Seeks Deal to End Capitol Investigation

Former United States President Donald Trump tries to reach an agreement with the country’s Justice to end the investigation that investigates the attack on the Capitol, home of the National Congress of the country, on January 6, 2021. The information is from CNN International.

Sources told the US broadcaster that talks for a possible deal are between the former president’s team, the top prosecutor in the case, Thomas Windom, and the US attorney’s office in Washington, which is leading the investigation.

The attempted deal comes as the investigation progresses and comes closer to names close to Trump, including with the subpoena of former White House officials. The investigation seeks to understand whether Trump wanted to prevent the 2020 election, which culminated in the victory of Democrat Joe Biden.

According to The Washington Post, federal investigators are analyzing the Republican’s conversations and have collected phone data from some of his closest aides. Investigators are reportedly keeping an eye on instructions given by Trump to try to prevent Biden’s election victory from being certified, including calls for allies to introduce fake voters into states won by the Democrat.

This week, a US court sentenced Guy Reffitt, a member of the far-right group Three Percenters, to seven years in prison for breaking into the building. The conviction is the highest so far among the Trumpists who attacked the Capitol.

Trump’s lawyers have already admitted the possibility that justice could bring charges against the client. The defense is also studying how to respond to an investigation conducted in Georgia into Trump’s possible illegal involvement in the state’s 2020 elections.

Despite the situation, sources close to the former president mention that he does not believe he will be indicted and is already thinking about his possible presidential campaign in 2024. To date, a former US president has never been criminally indicted, a hypothesis that would have repercussions on the next presidential election race.

In recent weeks, a congressional commission investigating the Capitol Hill attack has pointed out that Trump chose not to act to stop the January 6 invasion. “Trump sat and watched the attack on television. He did nothing, he chose not to do anything,” said Republican Adam Kinzinger, one of the committee’s members.

In July, Trump called the investigations carried out by the congressional commission a “mockery of justice”.

*With AFP and Ansa