Two people die after lightning strikes near the White House | World

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Two people die after lightning strikes near the White House | World 3 Views

Two people died, an elderly woman and man, after being struck by lightning that struck in a park next to the White House on Thursday, according to a Washington DC police report.

Images from a Fox 5 weather camera captured the exact moment the lightning strikes the ground. See in the video below:

After the lightning struck, four people were taken to hospital in critical condition, including the two elderly people who died. Until the last update of this report, there was still no information about the health status of the other two people, only that they are also at risk of death.

Firefighter spokesman Vito Maggiolo said yesterday that members of the Secret Service and the US Park Police witnessed the lightning. “We want to thank you for responding immediately to help the four injured,” he said in a video posted on Twitter.

The lightning struck Lafayette Square, a public park adjacent to the White House that is often crowded with visitors, especially in the summer months.

Fire department said victims were transported to area hospitals — Photo: DC Fire and EMS/Reproduction Twitter

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Three days before he was killed, Jerominho announced his support for the candidacy of PM colonel at an event at his home

Three days before former councilor and militia member Jerônimo Guimarães, known as Jerominho, was shot …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved