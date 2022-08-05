Uber surprises and has positive cash flow for the first time

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Last Tuesday (2), Uber announced for the first time a positive quarterly cash flow and projected operating results in the third quarter above market forecasts, with a bet on solid demand in its transportation and food delivery services.

In 2022, Uber shares, which fell more than 40% in 2022, rose 15% to $28.41 each in premarket trading and helped drive an 8% gain over rival shares. Lyft.

2nd quarter result

In the second quarter, Uber’s free cash flow closed at $382 million, beating analysts’ forecasts of $263.2 million. Well, races have surpassed pre-pandemic levels, spurred by the reopening of offices and an increase in the amount of travel.

The number of drivers and delivery people on the platform increased by 31%, reaching an all-time high of almost 5 million, despite the impacts of rising gasoline prices.

“That’s right: more people are earning on Uber today than before the pandemic,” said the company’s chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi.

food delivery

However, food delivery growth has been slower, but Uber has been adding new partners to the platform and expects the model to become the standard for consumers.

In the quarter ended June 30, revenue from food deliveries increased 37% compared to the same period last year, reaching $2.69 billion. The racing segment, on the other hand, increased by 120%, reaching US$ 3.55 billion.

Therefore, the results were higher than expected by analysts, who believed that delivery revenue would be $2.58 billion and transportation revenue of $2.93 billion.

Gross bookings, i.e. the total value of bookings made on its platform, increased by 33% to $29.1 billion.

Image: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com