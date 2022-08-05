Ultra-processed foods may contribute to cognitive decline

In general, everyone knows how essential a healthy diet is to keep our body well. After all, several studies point to the benefits of some foods. Also, recently, scientists have obtained impressive results about what the harm of ultra-processed foods and how much they can contribute to cognitive decline.

In fact, it is common knowledge that ultra-processed foods such as pizzas, hamburgers and sausages are harmful, including contributing to unhealthy weight gain, making the skin more oily, etc. However, in addition to being very tasty, for some people, the ease of finding and consuming them ends up offsetting the damage to the body.

So in this article we talk about real reasons to get over the taste and get rid of these foods. Check out!

Ultra-processed foods and brain damage

Despite several studies pointing out the relationship between these foods and the development of heart problems, cancer and diabetes, there were not so many studies on direct damage to our brain.

However, what the scientists found was surprising. According to researchers, they can directly affect the cognitive system, especially areas involved in our ability to reason, process information and make decisions. Scary, isn’t it?

The search

By following men and women who consumed ultra-processed foods daily, it was possible to notice a 28% faster rate of cognitive decline. Also, a 25% faster decline in executive functions. This is because these foods, despite being very convenient, end up replacing the intake of essential nutrients present in other foods.

In this way, when our body does not receive plant fibers, vitamins and minerals, it ends up increasing the risk of age-related diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease.

What the experts say

According to doctors and nutritionists, people need to start cooking and preparing their own meals from scratch. If you encounter problems with available time, you can create strategies for this, such as separating lunchboxes for the entire week.

It’s a worthwhile effort to protect the heart, reduce stress levels, protect the brain from dementia and ensure a healthier body. In the end, it’s just advantages!