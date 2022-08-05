Understand how Coca-Cola can make chicken tastier

There are several ways to flavor the chicken, but one of the best options is to add a little Coke to the dish. Chicken wings topped with any kind of sweet and sour sauce or even the most traditional barbecue with caramelized sugar is always a hit. So if you’re the kind of person who likes sweets, even when it comes to roast chicken, you’ll definitely want the chicken in coke. See the recipe below!

Learn how to prepare Coke Roast Chicken

Coke in roast chicken requires combining the soda with soy sauce and certain ingredients to create an ideal syrupy sauce to accompany the dish. Essentially, Coca-Cola is responsible for replacing the sugar that would otherwise be included with another item, such as honey or sweet sauce. See below for all the steps to make this recipe at home.

Ingredients

All you will need to prepare this recipe is:

1 kg of chicken breast in pieces;

1 bottle of Coca-Cola 600 ml;

salt;

sliced ​​onion;

bacon slices.

Preparation mode

The first step is to season the chicken with a little salt (and other seasonings to taste) and wrap each piece of the bird with slices of bacon. When doing this, you should arrange the onion rings on a baking sheet and add the chicken pieces you prepared earlier.

After that, pour the Coca-Cola all over the baking sheet, ideally starting by placing it in the middle of the dish to spread it evenly. After that, cover the roast with aluminum foil and take it to the oven at 180ºC for about 30 minutes, or until your chicken is golden brown. When that time is up, just wait for it to cool down a little and serve with rice and potato straw.

In this dish, you will be able to taste the chicken seasoned in the traditional way with a light sweet from Coca-Cola, making this dish unique and super tasty for those who love a bittersweet touch.