Understand what changes in payroll loans after publication of the MP

Public servants, CLT workers and retirees from the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) had the income limit that can be committed with expanded payroll-deductible credit.

The authorization is contained in Provisional Measure (MP) No. 1,132, published this Thursday (4/8), in the Official Gazette (DOU).

In practice, the payroll is the part of the monthly income that can be committed to the payment of the loan installment.

O metropolises prepared a point by point with the main changes:

  • The federal government has increased the payroll-deductible credit limit for retirees from the National Social Security Institute (INSS) to 45%.
  • Previously, the maximum percentage that could be compromised was 40%.
  • The MP also increases to 40% the maximum amount of consigned credit for federal public servants, with payroll deduction.
  • The percentage allowed previously was 35%.
  • Of this total, 5% of the amount will be reserved exclusively for the payment of expenses or withdrawals by credit card.
  • The rule applies to active or paid inactive military personnel; inactive federal public servants; federal public employees of direct, autarchic and foundational administration; and pensioners of civil servants and soldiers.
  • The limit is valid for optional credits, such as a payroll-deductible credit card, private health or pension plan or voluntary alimony.
  • New consignments cannot be made when the sum of discounts reaches or exceeds the limit of 70% of the tax base.
  • Private sector workers governed by the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT), the so-called CLT workers, had the percentage that can be committed monthly with loans increased. The index rose from 35% to 40%.
  • Of this 40%, five percentage points are allocated to expenses and credit card withdrawals.

