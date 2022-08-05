Understand what changes in payroll loans after publication of the MP

Public servants, CLT workers and retirees from the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) had the income limit that can be committed with expanded payroll-deductible credit.

The authorization is contained in Provisional Measure (MP) No. 1,132, published this Thursday (4/8), in the Official Gazette (DOU).

In practice, the payroll is the part of the monthly income that can be committed to the payment of the loan installment.

O metropolises prepared a point by point with the main changes: