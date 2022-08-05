understand what changes in your benefit







André de Melo Ribeiro Photo: Disclosure

The Senate approved on Wednesday (3) the bill of conversion (PLV) 21/2022, originating from the Provisional Measure (MP) 1,108/2022, approved by the Deputies on the same day. The text changes rules for Food Stamps (VA) and Food Stamps (RV) benefits. See what changes in your benefit with the implementation of the new law, which goes to presidential sanction.

New law provides for withdrawal of RV or VA not used by the worker

The initial proposal of deputy Paulinho da Força, rapporteur of the matter in the Chamber, was to open the possibility of payment in cash or immediate withdrawal, in cash, of the amounts referring to the Meal Voucher and Food Voucher.

After discussion with the leaders, the proposal was amended so that, if the balance is not used for more than 60 days, the employee can withdraw this amount. this is a guarantee for the worker that, if you do not use the amount, the balance will not be blocked for these purposes, explained André de Melo Ribeiro, specialist in Labor Law and partner at Dias Carneiro Advogados.

Also according to the expert, the possibility of the value of the VR or VA being converted into cash brings a discussion about the legality of this measure, since the law that regulates the PAT establishes that there can be no payment in cash: “In theory, we there will be a conflict there, of a later law that revokes the previous law, but there is a question of specificity of the very nature of the benefit”.

Lawyer warns companies about the implementation of the MP

According to André de Melo Ribeiro, this proposal will be talked about because food stamps and meal tickets are part of the Worker’s Food Program (PAT), which brings a series of tax benefits to companies: “Among the benefits , there is the possibility of deducting installments of these amounts from the corporate income tax to be paid, as well as the exemption or non-incidence of labor charges on the amounts paid under this benefit when the company follows the regulations provided for in the PAT”.

In addition, the lawyer warns companies: “Companies need to be very careful not to identify this guarantee or worker protection as a way to circumvent the legislation, or use the charging of values ​​in food and meal vouchers, in amounts much higher than what would be used, considering that the worker will withdraw the balance after 60 days. This can generate the unsubscribing from the PAT company and, according to the provisional measure itself, now converted into law, there are fines ranging from R$5,000 to R$50,000 for companies and retroactive charges of charges for not being included in the PAT”, he declared.

For Melo Ribeiro, the measure is positive, but this care must be taken by companies, which cannot distort the use of this benefit so that it becomes a way of paying any type of remuneration or advantage to the employee free of charge.