Unimed Fama returns to assist patients with disorders such as autism

Operator signed a Term of Conduct Adjustment with the Public Ministry of Roraima, Procon Boa Vista, Boa Vista City Hall and six private service clinics

Unimed Fama signed, this Wednesday (3), a Term of Conduct Adjustment (TAC) to restore care for patients with global developmental disorders, such as ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder). With this, the health plan operator resumes, from this Thursday (4), the services that were still with some restriction.

The document was signed with the Public Ministry of Roraima (MPRR), Procon Boa Vista, the City of Boa Vista and six private service clinics. “We recommend that those responsible contact the clinics directly to discuss appointments. We also emphasize the commitment of the clinics to forward the list of all patients seen, specifying methods, workload, shifts and other necessary information, so that the transition of care to the Integrated Center for Child Development, Unimed Fama’s own structure , with opening forecast for the month of August”, he informed, in a note.

Parents organized acts to ask for the return of care to children with developmental disorders (Photo: Nilzete Franco/FolhaBV)



According to Unimed Fama, the integrated center will have, in addition to the medical services already offered by the operator, a multidisciplinary team, from psychology and occupational therapy professionals such as physiotherapists, nutritionists, speech therapists, behavior analysts and therapeutic assistance.

The operator also said that during the migration, it will take up to 15 days to compose the team responsible for the process so that, with due communication to clinics, parents and guardians, there is a “safe and efficient transition, without interruptions to the care provided to patients. ”.

“We are grateful for the intermediation of the control bodies of the State of Roraima and the Municipality of Boa Vista, reiterating our commitment to cherish the provision of human and quality service, aiming at the constant improvement and improvement in the delivery of the services offered to our beneficiaries”, finished the note.

The signing of the term comes after at least two public demonstrations, promoted in front of Unimed Fama’s administrative headquarters by parents of children with developmental disorders. The parents alleged default on the part of the operator, which ended up being the target of several lawsuits in court and complaints in Procon and ANS (National Agency for Supplementary Health).