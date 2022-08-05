unused extraordinary loot returns from tomorrow

Users who received the extraordinary balance of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) and did not change the amount, need to carry out some movement until this Saturday (6). According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the money will return to the account, if the citizen has not tampered with the deposit released by the Government.

Caixa also informed that it expects to return almost R$ 9.2 billion to the Guarantee Fund’s accounts. The values ​​will be corrected, and only represent the amount of the profiles of people who did not make any type of movement. Anyone who has handled the money in any way since the deposit need not worry now.

What are the moves? A withdrawal, a transfer, or a withdrawal of any amount already counts as a movement. In this case, the part of the money that the worker did not use will be duly deposited in the Caixa Tem savings account. The rules had already been defined by Caixa Econômica Federal and informed to users.

There is a group of people who did not receive the extraordinary deposit automatically, and needed to request the balance in the Caixa Tem app. In this case, Caixa Econômica will not take the money back, even considering that the citizen has not made any movement, since it is understood that the citizen needs the amount.

The balance replacement logic always obeys the idea that the individual does not need to use the amount at that moment. In this way, the money goes back to the FGTS account, so that it can be used at another time permitted by legislation. If you have not moved the balance in any way, the Government will understand that you will not need the balance now.

I missed the deadline to withdraw the FGTS and I regretted it

Imagine another situation: a citizen who did not move the balance, saw his money return to the FGTS account this Saturday (6). Two days later, he has to pay off a hospital or a new debt. What to do in this situation?

According to Caixa, people can request a refund after this Saturday (6th), through the Caixa Tem app. The balance will enter the application’s digital account within 15 days. However, it is necessary to remember that orders need to be made by December 15th.

After December 15th, the usual rule applies again: the FGTS can only be withdrawn by the worker in specific situations, such as the loss of a job without just cause, or even when he is affected by a natural disaster, for example. .

Extraordinary FGTS withdrawal with release of up to R$1 thousand

Another option is to receive the FGTS when the Federal Government makes some kind of extraordinary release of the balance. That is precisely what happened in this case. Since March, Caixa Econômica has been depositing the money in the workers’ account.

The release of up to BRL 1,000 was made to more than 43 million workers across the country in 2022. The deposit was a request from the Federal Government, which indicates that more than BRL 30 billion were passed on to workers.

Officially, the money is deposited in users’ accounts for a period of 90 days. It is precisely the time window that is coming to an end now in August. For specific questions, citizens can contact the Caixa Econômica Federal service channels.