US declares a health emergency over monkeypox | World

The United States government declared on Thursday that the outbreak of monkeypox cases is considered a “public health emergency”.
“We are prepared to take the response to this virus to the next level and urge all Americans to take monkeypox seriously and take responsibility for helping us face this virus,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier. Becerra.
According to the “New York Times”, by adopting the measure, government agencies will receive money from emergency funds, hire more people and speed up vaccination and treatment of the sick.
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global emergency over monkeypox on 23 July, as infections with the virus were confirmed in 70 countries where the pathogen had never been identified.
The US government is considering strategies to increase testing, vaccines and access to treatment.
There are about 550,000 doses of vaccines, but 1.6 million people considered highly vulnerable have been identified.
Monkeypox infections in the US rose to 5,800 on Monday.
Monkeypox is similar to smallpox that has since been eradicated, but less severe and less infectious — Photo: Science Photo Library
State governments have already declared an emergency.
Illinois, California and New York are home to the country’s three largest cities and account for nearly half of monkeypox cases in the US and have already issued warnings for the outbreak of the disease and declared an emergency.
With the change of status in the states, all health workers can apply smallpox vaccines (something similar to the legal authorization for pharmacists to use Covid-19 vaccines).