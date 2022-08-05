US futures operate close to pre-payroll stability; check out more market affairs today

Asian markets closed higher, while New York futures indices operate close to stability this morning Friday (5), awaiting the jobs report. (payroll)looking for more clues on the pace of monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the health of the US economy.

The Refinitiv consensus projects that 250,000 jobs were created in July, down from 372,000 in June. The unemployment rate is expected to remain stable at 3.6%. The employment report will be released at 9:30 am (Brasília time).

Experts believe that job growth will slow as the Fed continues to raise interest rates to control inflation, but it is unclear whether that slowdown will push the economy into recession. Many commented that Friday’s report is crucial as it is one of two the US central bank will review before deciding how much to raise rates at its September meeting.

On the other hand, most European bourses retreat following corporate results in the region and await the main US jobs report.

In Brazil, the July IGP-DI will be released, which may bring deflation (8h). At B3, investors must pass on the balance sheet of Bradesco (BBDC4), among other companies.

1. World Scholarships

United States

The US futures indexes operate close to stability before the release of the payroll, an important thermometer of the US economy used by the Fed as one of the factors to decide on the direction of the country’s monetary policy.

The day before, Wall Street’s major indexes closed with no common direction, with gains in growth stocks offsetting losses in energy-sector stocks, while investors awaited employment data.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.08%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.01%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.03%

Asia

Asian markets closed with gains as investors eased risk aversion after a week marked by Chinese military exercises following a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Taiwan’s Taiex jumped 2.27% to 15,036.04, with chipmaker TSMC up 3.2%. The index traded lower this week as US-China tensions increased during Pelosi’s trip.

Markets have not reacted on this date to China’s exercises around Taiwan. Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, meanwhile, said Chinese missiles had landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone and called the military exercises a “serious problem,” according to a report by NBC News.

Regarding monetary policy, the Central Bank of India announced an increase in interest rates by 50 basis points, to 5.4%.

Shanghai SE (China), +1.19%

Nikkei (Japan), +0.87%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +0.14%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.72%

Europe

European markets operate slightly lower ahead of the US payroll, as investors reflect on earnings released this week.

On Thursday, the Bank of England raised interest rates by 50 basis points, predicting UK inflation will peak above 13% in October and the economy will enter a prolonged recession in the fourth quarter.

Corporate earnings continue to drive individual stock price movement in Europe. Allianz, Deutsche Post, London Stock Exchange Group and WPP reported their numbers ahead of the opening on Friday.

FTSE 100 (UK), -0.16%

DAX (Germany), -0.16%

CAC 40 (France), -0.42%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -0.31%

commodities

Oil prices traded between slight losses and gains after hitting their lowest level since before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last session, as the market worried about the impact of inflation on global economic growth and demand.

Iron ore prices rise again after falling the day before, in the face of concerns about demand in China.

WTI crude, -0.29% at $88.27 a barrel

Brent crude, -0.21% at $99.93 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 2.55% to 723.00 yuan, equivalent to US$107.12

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -0.53% to $39,439.32 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

The week ends with the release of official US labor market figures. The Refinitiv consensus predicts a slowdown in job creation, from 372,000 in June to 250,000 in July. The unemployment rate should remain at 3.6%.

Brazil

8:00 am: July IGP-DI

4:00 pm: Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, participates in an audience with the Executive Committee of the Brazilian Chemical Industry Association (ABIQUIM)

USA

9:30 am: Payroll employment report, Refinitiv consensus points to the creation of 250,000 jobs in July

2pm: Baker Hughes rig count

3. IR table correction

President Jair Bolsonaro reiterated this Thursday that the government has already agreed to revise the income tax table for next year, but has not yet decided by how much. “I won’t say percentage, we don’t hit the hammer”, he declared in a live broadcast on social networks.

The revision of the income tax table was a campaign promise made by Bolsonaro in 2018. “We did not correct the income tax table in previous years because of the pandemic. The economy was unknown, what could happen. We had no margin”, continued the Chief Executive.

‘We will maintain a spending ceiling as long as we can, and Congress can do a lot’, says Lira

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP) AL), stated that he will keep the spending ceiling in force “as long as we can, and Congress can do a lot”. The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the former President of the Republic Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) have already declared the possibility of extinguishing the fiscal anchor if they are elected.

The leader said he was “absolutely” in favor of fiscal responsibility and said that if interventions were made to the ceiling, called “microsurgeries”, it was out of necessity. “We have to be sensitive enough not to stop looking at the most vulnerable,” he said. “Expenditure ceiling is important, Fiscal Responsibility Law is important”, he continued during the Expert XP 2022 event.

4. Covid

Last Thursday (4), Brazil recorded 258 deaths and 34,240 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 207, a reduction of 14% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 29,885, which represents a decrease of 33% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 169,202,125, equivalent to 78.76% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 179,979,670 people, which represents 83.78% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 101,382,399 people, or 47.19% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Bradesco (BBDC4) recorded recurring income of R$7.04 billion in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), an increase of 11% compared to the same period in 2021.

The number was a little higher than expected. The Refinitiv projection was for a profit of R$ 6.78 billion, compared to a result of R$ 6.8 billion in 1Q22.

Renner Stores (LREN3)

Lojas Renner (LREN3) recorded a net income of R$360.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), 86.7% higher than that reported in the same stage of 2021.

The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$ 701.6 million in 2Q22, an increase of 47% over 2Q21, due to higher sales volumes, higher Gross Profit in the period, and the dilution of operating expenses.

Grupo Fleury (FLRY3), focused on testing laboratories, earned R$70.5 million in net profit in the second quarter of 2022, 7.6% higher than the R$65.5 million recorded in the same period of the year past.

The increase in profit partly accompanies the 19.3% increase in net revenue on the same basis, which reached R$ 1.1 billion. “This evolution is a consequence of the organic growth of 10% and the revenue from recent acquisitions, such as Pretti and Bioclínico, of diagnostic medicine”, explains the company.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

