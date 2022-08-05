US government accuses 4 police officers of murdering Breonna Taylor, an African-American woman killed in her own apartment | World

The United States Department of Justice on Thursday filed charges against four police officers in the 2020 shooting death of African-American Breonna Taylor in her Louisville apartment. Taylor has become a symbol of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Justice Department incumbent Attorney General Merrick Garland said the agents are being charged with civil rights crimes, abuse of force and obstruction of justice.

The state justice had accused only one of the agents, and not even that accused was responsible for the death of the young woman, but for having “endangered” his neighbor, for shooting through a wall.

That police officer, Brett Hankison, was acquitted in March, drawing the ire of anti-racism activists.

On the other hand, the federal court, which carried out a parallel investigation, accuses him of “excessive use of force”, Garland announced at a press conference.

Colleagues accused of lying

He also accuses three of his former colleagues of lying about the search and seizure order that triggered the tragedy.

“The defendants knew that the sworn statement in support of this writ contained false and misleading information, and that another omission was omitted. [informação] important,” said Garland.

They “knew it could create a dangerous situation and we claim that these illegal actions led to Taylor’s death,” he said.

The three agents, who were not involved in the raid, “took steps to cover up their illegal conduct” and lied to the FBI, according to the attorney general.

On March 13, 2020, three Louisville police officers broke into the home of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old caregiver, in the middle of the night as part of a drug dealing investigation against an ex-boyfriend of hers.

His then-partner, Kenneth Walker, who was not the target of the raid, believed the agents to be thieves and shot him with a gun he legally owned.

The police responded and Breonna Taylor was shot with about 20 shots.

The agents had a warrant called “no knock,” which authorized them to break down the door without warning. Even so, they claim to have announced their presence, which Walker denies.

The death of Breonna Taylor did not attract much attention at first, but her case gained attention during the huge demonstrations against racism that shook the United States after the death of George Floyd, a 40-year-old black man asphyxiated by a white police officer. in Minneapolis in May 2020.

Protests erupted in Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city, in September 2020 when prosecutors filed no charges against the other officers involved in the tragedy and only upheld one charge against Hankison.