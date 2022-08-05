US jobs report surprises and reinforces Fed’s view of stronger interest rate hike

While some data presented this week raised concerns in the market of a slowdown in economic activity, the US employment report released on Friday (5) ended up diminishing that fear – but also reinforced the possibility of a further increase in interest rates. strong by the Federal Reserve at the next meeting in September.

The US economy created 528,000 jobs in July, in net terms, well above the market consensus, which predicted the creation of 250,000 jobs. The US unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% in July from 3.6% in June, returning to the level of February 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic. In this case, the forecast was that the rate would remain at 3.6%.

In addition, the Labor Department revised upwards the job creation figures for June, from 372,000 to 398,000, and also for May, from 384,000 to 386,000. In July, average hourly earnings were up 0.47% from June, or $0.15, to $32.27, beating the forecast for a 0.30% rise. In the annual comparison, there was a salary increase of 5.22% in the last month, also above the projection of 4.90%.

As a result, according to CME Group data, the probability for a 0.75 percentage point (pp) rise at the next Fed meeting was 63.5% (compared to 34% yesterday), while the probability of a 0. 50 pp dropped to 36.5% (compared to the possibility of 66% the day before).

For Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, the surprising report reinforces the reading of a strong job market, which puts on the table for discussion for the next Federal Reserve meeting, on September 21, to once again raise interest rates by 0 .75 percentage points, after two consecutive increases of this magnitude.

He stresses that a final rate of 4% in the US is “much more reasonable” given the current context. “The unemployment rate falling from 3.6% to 3.5% shows that any American who seeks work in the US today can, and in addition, the average salary has increased, which does not show a slowing trend”, he reinforces. “Inflation shows no signs of slowing down quickly.”

Morgan Stanley points out that payroll gains were widespread. There was a consistently strong performance in the services sector, with acceleration in leisure and hospitality, and education and health. Government employment also increased. Retail trade, which saw a big decline in job vacancies in June, still saw steady job gains.

“For the Fed, the combination of strong payroll and wage growth, along with continued declines in participation and the unemployment rate, is a clear sign that monetary tightening will continue to be appropriate. It also strengthens the belief held by members of the FOMC (the Fed’s monetary policy committee) that the economy is clearly not in recession, supporting the Fed’s path of sharp monetary tightening for the rest of the year.

Goldman Sachs points out that today’s report indicates an overheated labor market that remains on a resilient trend. The bank’s economists continue to expect a total increase of 100 basis points (or 1 percentage point) in the Fed’s benchmark interest rate in the next three meetings, with an increase of 50 basis points in September and 25 basis points in November and December. (closing the year at 3.25%-3.5%), but recognize that risks are skewed towards higher increases.

Citi points out that the payroll should reinforce the Fed’s concern about wage inflation and reduce the discussion about recession. The bank’s economists maintain their view of an interest rate hike of 0.75 point at the next meeting, in September, with interest rates ending the year at around 4%.

They also point out that there are inflation data and the August employment report to be watched by the Fed until the next meeting next month. “If core inflation rises 0.5% year-on-year and employment data shows at least 100,000 job creation, a 0.75 point increase is likely. Another very strong payroll or inflation up 0.7% on a monthly basis could lead the Fed to raise interest rates by 1 point in September or increase by 0.75 point [na próxima reunião] and indicate additional increases of 0.75 point in the next meetings”, projects the bank.

In Bradesco’s assessment, the payroll reinforces the scenario of a heated labor market, with no relief in salaries. Thus, the vectors for household consumption are still present, reinforcing concerns about inflation.

“These results contrast with polls and confidence indicators that point to a rapid deceleration in activity. In our assessment, the US economy is heading towards a recession, but slowly. The ambiguity of the data should bring volatility to the markets throughout the second half of the year”, he evaluates.

