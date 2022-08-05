Vasco buys Eguinaldo and signs a five-year contract | vasco

Vasco agreed to buy Eguinaldo. It was decided this Thursday that the club will acquire 70% of the economic rights of the 17-year-old striker, who is on loan from Artsul. The Nova Iguaçu team will keep the other 30% of the player. The new contract runs until 2027.

It was a negotiation made by Vasco, through the manager Carlos Brazil, with the approval of 777 Partners. The American group will pay for the striker’s economic rights if it takes control of football after Sunday’s EGM.

The purchase option provided for in the contract with Artsul is R$800,000, but there is a 25% discount if Vasco makes the purchase before September. The club, therefore, will pay R$ 640 thousand. The information that there was a discount was first published by the website “Jogada 10”.

At 17, Eguinaldo has had a meteoric career. Until the beginning of last year, the teenager played in the floodplain in Maranhão. He was hired by Artsul, stood out and was loaned to Vasco. He arrived for the under-17 team, did well, went up to the under-20 and ended up as the team’s top scorer in the Carioca Championship of the category, with 12 goals.

Last month, Eguinaldo won an opportunity in the professional squad and did not go down anymore. He has been constantly entering games and scored his first goal against CRB last week.

Eguinaldo was quoted to play the decision of the Campeonato Carioca sub-20, this Thursday, against Fluminense, but Vasco thought it was better to keep the striker in the professional, because of the prominence he has been having.

