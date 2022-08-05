Victor Pecoraro talks about his relationship with his daughters after separation: ‘I still take them to school’ – Entertainment



After admitting that you cheated Renata Muller, Victor Pecoraro opened a box of questions and answers last Wednesday night (3) on Instagram and talked to followers about the relationship with his ex-wife and daughters.

A follower asked the actor if he was currently with Rayanne Morais out of love or need. Victor then said that lack doesn’t end with a 13-year marriage: “But lack of love, respect and affection. And it’s not overnight. In 13 years of marriage we’ve tried everything, believe me. neediness, no. It’s love”.

He also vented about the criticism he has been receiving: “I just see it as a bunch of gossip people who have nothing to do and like to take care of other people’s lives. As the saying goes, in the life of a husband and wife you don’t interfere spoon. Here’s the tip”.

In addition, Pecoraro said that he does not miss his daughters, since they live in the same state and are always together: “I will continue to be the wonderful father I have always been”, he commented, who also said that he takes the girls to school and does the grocery shopping for her ex’s house.

It is worth remembering that last Monday (1st), Renata said that the eldest daughter of the ex-couple, Sophia, 12, saw some posts related to her father and his new girlfriend, took a garbage bag and threw it away some of his clothes that are still in the house where they live.



