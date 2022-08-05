Video shows the moment Jerominho is murdered in Rio

A security camera recorded the moment when former councilor Jerônimo Guimarães Filho, known as Jerominho, was shot dead yesterday afternoon in Campo Grande, on the west side of the city.

The former parliamentarian, named by the police as the founder of the Justice League militia, appears on the street, next to a car and accompanied by a businessman, identified as Maurício Raul Atallah, 80. Then a white car appears and pulls up to the victims’ vehicle. Three hooded and armed men emerge from the vehicle and shoot.

Victims fall to the ground and criminals flee. The action lasted about ten seconds.

According to the Civil Police of Rio, Jerominho was hit by two rifle shots: one in the leg and the other in the abdomen. He was rescued alive to Hospital Oeste D’or, but did not survive his injuries.

Already Atallah He was rescued by the Fire Department and taken to Rocha Faria Municipal Hospital in serious condition.

After the action, the PM reported that it reinforced policing in the region. The investigations into the crime are with the DH (Homicide Police Station).

Jerominho was shot dead in Campo Grande, in the west of Rio Image: Taís Vilela/UOL

Councilor had already been arrested.

Jerominho was arrested at the end of January of this year, but was released a week later. At the time, there was a warrant out for his arrest for extortion with a weapon against drivers of vans operating in Campo Grande – one of the strongholds of the militia in Rio de Janeiro. The crime took place in 2005.

Previously, the former councilor had already been imprisoned for eleven years. In 2011, he was arrested for conspiracy. In 2008, his name was on the list of 227 indicted in the militia CPI. He was released in 2018.

Jerominho was a councilor in Rio for two terms, between 2001 and 2008, always elected with large votes. In the same period, he managed to make possible the election of his brother Natalino Guimarães as state deputy in 2006.

He is named as the founder of the Justice League militia. The group changed its name in 2014, when Carlos Alexandre Braga, Carlinhos Três Pontes, was raised to command the group. Former drug dealer, Três Pontes was killed by the Civil Police in 2017.

He was succeeded in command of the group by his brother Wellington da Silva Braga, Ecko, who led an aggressive policy of expansion of the gang to the Baixada Fluminense. Like his brother, Ecko was killed by the police in June 2021. Now, the group is commanded by Wallace da Silva Braga, known as Zinho, Ecko’s brother.