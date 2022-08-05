VIDEO: Tourists watch volcano ‘spectacle’ in Iceland | World

Several people gathered on Wednesday to watch a volcano erupt near Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik.

Videos posted on social media show people taking pictures and filming the “spectacle” as the Fagradalsfjall volcano spews lava upward. (see video above)

The eruption began after an increase in earthquake activity in the area, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO). The volcano is just 15 km from the country’s international airport.

Mount Fagradalsfjall belongs to the Krysuvik volcanic system of the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwest Iceland. Iceland has 32 volcanic systems considered active, the most in all of Europe.

Located between the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates, Iceland frequently experiences earthquakes and has high volcanic activity as the two plates move in opposite directions.

People watch the volcanic eruption of Fagradalsfjall, Iceland — Photo: Instagram/@alberttourguideiceland via Reuters

Fagradalsfjall volcano erupts in Iceland — Photo: Instagram/@thorkjartans via Reuters

