Violeta makes peace with Heloísa after learning about Elisa’s crime in a chat full of emotion

Businesswoman says she went too far in harsh words, and one asks the other for forgiveness

Photo: Globo Reproduction/Assembly

By Luciana Marques

in the next Beyond the Illusion , Violeta (Malu Galli) will return with Heloísa (Paloma Duarte) in an exciting scene. It all happens after the businesswoman hears Matias (Antonio Calloni) confessing that he killed Elisa (Larissa Manoela), by mistake, and set it up to incriminate Davi (Rafael Vitti). Violeta admits to Heloísa that she is feeling destroyed and ashamed. “How could I not see who Matias really was? There were so many signs! Why didn’t I believe you?”

Heloísa says that she believed in her husband because he had a heart of gold. Violeta says that it never crossed her mind that Matias was so inhumane and begins to remember that he was always a reference for her, a passionate, upstanding man, an excellent husband and father. “We have lived a fairy tale for almost twenty years, Heloísa. Until Elisa’s death… How could I believe I was lying?”.

The seamstress says that she began to believe that Matias had killed her daughter after listening to a conversation between Augusta (Olívia Araújo) and Manuela (Mariah da Penha). “But Matias had already disgraced my life. I already knew what he was capable of.” Violeta agrees that what the former judge did to her sister is unforgivable. “You were my sister! It’s a girl!”. Heloísa admits that she was a naive girl and didn’t know anything about life and that only more mature did she see that she was abused.

Heloísa asks forgiveness for being disloyal. “I’ve already paid so dearly for my mistake…”. Violeta agrees that she was wrong, but assures her that since she arrived at the farm with her family, her sister has been her mainstay, helped her raise her daughter, take care of the house, the farm and even Matias. “And he still listens to my lamentations and is always fighting for my happiness and Dorinha’s. You don’t know how horrible it’s been, all this time fighting with you! Sorry for all the harsh words I said to you.”

Violeta says she was very hurt. “Can we go back to being friends?”. Heloísa does not hide her happiness. “It’s what I want.” The two hug each other, excited. The next morning, they are sitting side by side in the cafe, smiling. “Is it just me or did you two make up?”, suspects Isadora. The businesswoman confirms that they got back together again in front of Manuela and Augusta. “And I take the opportunity to inform the three that the pinimbas between the sisters are back”. Everyone celebrates, and the two hug.