Vivo launches 5G in São Paulo for 54 neighborhoods; see list

Vivo announced, this Thursday (4), the activation of its 5G network, from the 3.5Ghz frequency, in São Paulo, as well as Claro and TIM.

In this first phase, Vivo’s 5G coverage will cover 54 neighborhoods in the city of São Paulo. In addition to São Paulo, Vivo has already started activation in Brasília, João Pessoa, Porto Alegre and Belo Horizonte.

Other capitals should be announced in the coming weeks, according to the release of Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency).

Check out the neighborhoods where Vivo’s 5G is available, in alphabetical order:

neighborhoods acclimatization Bela Vista, Brooklin, Brooklin Novo, Brooklin Paulista, Butantã Campo Belo, Centro, Cerqueira César, Chácara Itaim, Chácara Santo Antônio (south zone), Cidade Dutra, Cidade Jardim, Cidade Monções, Consolação Higienópolis Ibirapuera, Indianópolis, Itaim Bibi Jardim América, Jardim das Acacias, Jardim Europa, Jardim Everest, Jardim Paulista, Jardim Paulistano Freedom Mirandópolis, Moema, Morro dos Ingleses, Morumbi Paradise, Partridges, Pines, Royal Park Republic, Santa Cecília, Santa Efigênia, Cathedral, Sumaré, Sumarezinho Vila Anglo Brasileira, Vila Buarque, Vila Clementino, Vila Congonhas, Vila Cordeiro, Vila Gertrudes, Vila Madalena, Vila Mariana, Vila Nova Conceição, Vila Olímpia, Vila Represa, Vila São Francisco, Vila Tramontano, Vila Uberabinha.

Who has access to 5G?

All Vivo customers will have access to Vivo’s 5G, as of this Thursday, as long as they have compatible devices and are in the offered coverage area.

Vivo has 49 5G models in its portfolio available for sale, and stated that there will be no extra cost for using the fifth generation internet. Currently, the company has, in its base, about three million individual customers with 5G-compatible devices.

Read too

What will 5G offer?

“5G is already a reality for those who have a smartphone that allows connection in the fifth generation. In general, the 5G network brings immediate benefits to consumers, from an ultra-speed mobile internet, opening space for companies to create immersive services and experiences, with the more frequent and efficient use of virtual reality and artificial intelligence technologies”, says the Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Vivo, Márcio Fabbris.

The user will have access to a speed up to ten times faster than 4G, with a fifth generation device. The new technology is expected to download a 1GB file in approximately ten seconds, depending on the volume of traffic.

Related