Volleyball coach is arrested accused of alcoholizing and raping athletes in Greater Florianópolis

The volleyball teacher and referee André Wilson Testa, 31, born in São José, was arrested in the late afternoon of this Thursday (4) accused of several crimes of rape against minors.

The investigation was led by delegate Marcela Goto, head of the DPCAMI (Delegation for the Protection of Children, Adolescents, Women and the Elderly of São José).

Known in the community and in the sports environment of Greater Florianópolis and the entire state, André was preventively arrested after “heavy” complaints from several athletes and former athletes.

André led a project against ADC Terra Firme, a volleyball team that represented the municipality of São José in competitions throughout the state. André was still a referee with the Santa Catarina Volleyball Federation where he worked at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games in 2016.

Delegate Marcela Goto, from DPCAMI São José – Diogo de Souza/ND Deputy Marcela Goto follows the case and believes that more victims should “appear” – Diogo de Souza/ND Delegate Marcela Goto – Diogo de Souza/ND

André was indicted for rape of a vulnerable person, sexual harassment, in addition to violating two articles of the ECA (Child and Adolescent Statute) article 232, which concerns humiliating and embarrassing adolescents; in addition to article 243, which is to provide alcoholic beverages to minors.

Also according to what was passed on by delegate Marcela Goto, André Testa would be coercing witnesses in the course of the process.

“The teenagers mention other victims in the testimonies, but as soon as they are victims who were kind of being coerced by him. [André Testa]. There were four testimonies very rich in details, even modus operandi”, revealed the delegate.

“What we do know is that he was trying to warn, ask, coerce other people,” he added. The request for preventive detention requested by the delegate was quickly accepted by Judge Janiara Maldaner Corbetta, of the 1st Criminal Court of São José.

André Vilson Testa, volleyball team coach – Personal archive/Disclosure/ND André Wilson Testa, volleyball coach who is in prison accused of rape of a vulnerable person – Personal file/Disclosure/ND

When summoned, this Thursday, André Wilson Testa went to the police station, in the Kobrasol neighborhood, remained silent and did not want to comment on the accusations. He was sent to the Florianópolis prison system, in the Agronomic Prison Complex.

recent cases

The reported cases, according to victims’ reports, date back to at least 2017. The delegate explains that the investigation continues to determine the participation of other people.

She believes that more people should appear, especially when a complaint comes to light, the tendency is for more cases to appear. The exposure of the case and the arrest of the investigated encourage more people to have the “courage” to appear.

Aged 15 to 17, the accused’s victims did not have a gender or profile criteria. There are reports of rapes against victims who defined themselves as heterosexual or homosexual.

got victims drunk

More than one statement reported that the teacher, who was good at conversation and made a point of winning everyone’s trust, took them to dinner whenever he could.

More than that, he insisted that the athletes drink. One of the victims revealed that, due to the professional’s insistence, she ended up giving in. She also revealed that “very drunk” was taken to a motel.

Among the reprisals, the victims revealed that he took advantage of his condition as a coach to allegedly humiliate the victims and harm them, especially whenever he was contradicted.

“The reports are very strong, they are very consistent, there are many accusations. Testimonials are crucial. What they tell is very strong ”revealed the delegate Marcela, while pointing to the reports, on her table.

With a “friendly coach” profile, André always found it easy to gain everyone’s trust. Among his victims, different social classes, although most come from low-income families.

In addition to students from Greater Florianópolis, there is, for sure, no estimate of how many victims André may have allegedly made since the 31-year-old Josefense was active in the local and regional sports scene.

Municipal Sports Foundation

As soon as the complaints started to pop up, the professional was removed from the project managed by the Municipal Sports Foundation of São José. The project even provides for an athlete’s house, but the investigation has not yet found victims living in the house provided with municipal funds.

The ND report found contact with the city of São José, about the case, but did not get a response.

Lawyers

Lawyer Leandro Henrique Martendal, from Bertol Advogados, is responsible for the defense of André Testa. The report got in touch, but, until the publication of the article, there was no response.

Brazilian Volleyball Confederation

The CBV (Brazilian Volleyball Confederation), in a statement, determined “immediate removal” from the FCV (Santa Catarina Volleyball Federation).

“[determina] the immediate departure of Mr. André from his duties, in addition to suspending his registration with the entity, not being able to act or participate in any official volleyball competition, until the facts are duly verified.

CBV reiterates that it repudiates any type of violence and sexual and moral harassment, and that it fights incessantly for an environment guided by ethics and respect, and free from any type of violence or prejudice”reiterated the note sent by the entity.

The FCV was contacted by the report and, until the publication, had not forwarded any position.