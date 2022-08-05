Volleyball coach is arrested in SC suspected of rape of vulnerable and sexual harassment against athletes | sc

This Thursday, volleyball coach and referee André Testa was arrested after former athletes denounced him for rape of a vulnerable person and sexual harassment against young players of a volleyball team in São José (SC), which receives public money from the city hall. municipal.

1 of 2 André Testa was a line referee at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics — Photo: Reproduction André Testa was a line referee at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics — Photo: Reproduction

The complaints against the coach began in May. One of the victims, now of legal age, sought out the Civil Police to report what would have happened in 2017, when she was 15 years old.

“He took me to his house and there he started rubbing me. I had no malice at the time, because I had a lot of confidence in him. He was a very persuasive person and ended up abusing me. I didn’t quite understand this situation. It was my first time,” he reported.

Another former athlete, now of legal age, described a similar situation.

— He went with me to a restaurant, bought alcohol and forcefully kept insisting that I drink it even though I didn’t want to. He insisted and I ended up giving in. I was completely drunk and when we went to the car I thought we were going to Casa Atleta to sleep, the next day to train, but then he took a different path. He went to the motel. It’s just that I only have a flash of memory, I don’t have a full memory because I’m really, really drunk. I couldn’t resist physically. He just took me to take a shower, put me to bed naked and raped me.

The father of an athlete says he heard rumors about older cases and decided to approach the teenagers. Before long, he discovered more reports in which minors, from another generation, were also abused by the same coach.

One of the abuses allegedly took place in a “Casa Atleta”, used to house young people from other cities and states.

— We are shocked, disgusted, because a person who is in front of a project that serves children, who sometimes has needy children, who has social problems in the family and seeks in sport something to relax, to be something pleasurable and to have a event of that. People are shocked,” says the father.

In an excerpt of a message conversation between two teenage victims, one of them says that she did not report the coach to avoid causing problems for the team and not to destroy the dreams of other young people.

2 of 2 Part of the conversation between two victims — Photo: Personal archive Part of the conversation between two victims — Photo: Personal archive

André Testa had been training the Terra Firme Sports and Cultural Association, which represents the municipality of São José in state competitions and receives public funds.

He is well known in Santa Catarina and Brazilian sports. In fact, he was a volleyball line referee at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016.

Testa was arrested this Thursday by the team from the Police Station for the Protection of Children, Adolescents, Women and the Elderly (DPCAMI) of São José, sent to the penitentiary system and will continue to be at the disposal of Justice.

When contacted, the city government said that it had already preventively removed the coach from all activities when it learned of the complaints. Check out the full text:

“The Municipal Sports and Leisure Foundation – FUNESJ informs that:

1- In May of this year, the FUNESJ Superintendence informally became aware of the Occurrence Bulletin registered under no. athlete who was assisted in previous years by one of the projects, and that the facts presented to the police authorities dealt with a “possible rape” practiced by one of the coaches of the volleyball modality.

2- Aware of part of the facts, since the investigations are carried out in judicial secrecy, and after asking the Municipal Attorney General’s Office for guidance on the measures to be taken, FUNESJ accepted the recommendations of the PGM and sought to immediately notify the technical responsible by the Voleibol do Futuro project and the teacher was removed.”

The Terra Firme Association stated that it does not agree with this type of situation, any type of harassment, physical, moral or sexual, and that it promptly removed the teacher so that investigations could be carried out without any interference with the players.

Brazilian Volleyball Confederation

The Brazilian Volleyball Confederation sent a note saying that, in view of the complaints received, it ordered the Catarinense Volleyball Federation to immediately remove André Testa from his duties, in addition to suspending his registration with the entity, until the facts are duly verified.

CBV reiterates that it repudiates any type of harassment and works incessantly for an environment guided by ethics and respect, and free from any type of violence or prejudice.

Santa Catarina Volleyball Federation

The FCV will not comment at the moment as it is unaware of the facts and at no time has it received any type of complaint from anyone: “We hope that everything will be clarified by the competent authorities in accordance with the law”.