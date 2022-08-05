Warner Bros. announces 10-year plan for DC movies

The company plans to adopt a model based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe

After cancellation of batgirl and several restructurings in HBO Max, the Warner Bros. Discovery announced that it is working on a 10-year plan for the DC movies. According to the CEO David Zaslavthe idea is to follow a model inspired by Disney for the construction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (via The Wrap).

During a presentation on the company’s finances for the last quarter, Zaslav spoke about the big names at DC, stating that they are restructuring the cinematic universe based on the publisher’s brands. He said:

“You look at Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, those are brands that are known all over the world,” Zaslav stated. “And the ability to take them all over the world with good stories is a huge opportunity for us. We did a reset. We restructured the business. Let’s focus on where there will be a team with a 10-year plan focused solely on DC.”

Continuing, he explained his inspiration from the former Disney president, Bob Igerand the former Chief Creative Officer, Alan Hornas well as the work of both with Kevin Feige:

“It’s very similar to the structure that Alan Horn and Bob Iger effectively put together with Kevin Feige at Disney. We believe we can build a long-term, much stronger business with sustainable growth from DC and, as part of that, we will focus on quality.”

Still talking about the DC movies, Zaslav mentioned the controversial cancellation of batgirldefending the decision:

“We’re not going to release any movie before it’s ready. We’re not going to release a movie to make a fourth… the focus will be on how we make each of these movies, in general, as good as possible, but DC is something that we believe we can improve on and we’re focused on that right now.”

Black Adam, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods were cited, and are being maintained despite the company’s restructuring. the launch of The Flash was also confirmed, despite the controversies related to the protagonist Ezra Miller.

