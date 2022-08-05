Warner Bros. Discovery announces merger between HBO Max and Discovery+

Streaming platforms will be launched as a single product

THE Warner Bros. Discovery officially announced a merger between its streaming, HBO Max and Discovery+. According to the Varietythe new version joining the two products does not yet have an official name, but will be available in 2023 in the United States.

The new service is expected to arrive mid-year, during the US summer. The announcement was made by JB Perrette, president and CEO of Discovery, who did not speak about possible changes to subscription prices. In the presentation, the number of HBO Max and Discovery+ subscribers was also discussed, which had an increase of about 22% compared to the previous year.

Prior to the finalization of the purchase of Warner by Discovery, one of the company’s executives, Gunnar Wiedenfelshad already talked about a plan to merge the two platforms for streaming. According to him, the idea would initially be to sell the two subscriptions in a package, before fully integrating them.

The announcement made no mention of this plan, and it is unknown if it will ever be put into practice. A timeline was shared with the expected arrival of the service in the rest of the world. In Latin America, the new platform will arrive in the second half of the year, between September and the end of 2023.

Previously, it had already been indicated that the two platforms would become a single service. The move will also lead to a mass layoff of HBO Max employees, with around 70% of the development team being laid off. This, however, will not be the first change resulting from the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. The DC Comics and Harry Potter universes are also expected to take a new approach to their use by the company, which aims to reduce its expenses and maximize its profit.

