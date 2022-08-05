“NoWe must not scare or exaggerate, but we must make it clear that we are experiencing the most dangerous situation in Europe since World War II”, said Stoltenberg at the opening of the Youth Labor summer camp in Utøya, Norway.

The former Norwegian prime minister also considered that a Russian victory will cause greater instability in global security and said that Moscow’s military intervention is an attack on the current world order.

Russian President Vladimir “Putin thinks, in his confused head, that he can decide what Ukraine should do. He has no right to decide what the former Soviet republics should do. If he does to an Atlantic Alliance country what made in Ukraine, the entire NATO [Organização do Tratado do Atlântico Norte] mobilize at that moment”, he assured.

The island of Utøya was the scene, on July 11, 2011, of a massacre committed by the Norwegian far-right Anders Behring Breivik, in which 69 people died.

Breivik also planted a car bomb at the Oslo government compound, killing eight.

Then he went to Utøya, where the annual Youth Labor camp was held, where he executed, for more than an hour, those he considered defenders of multiculturalism and a threat to Norway.

The military offensive launched on February 24 by Russia in Ukraine has already caused almost 17 million people to flee their homes – more than six million internally displaced people and more than ten million to neighboring countries – according to the most recent UN data, which ranks this refugee crisis as the worst in Europe II World War II (1939-1945).

The Russian invasion – justified by Vladimir Putin with the need to “denazify” and demilitarize Ukraine for Russia’s security – was condemned by the generality of the international community, which is responding by sending weapons to Ukraine and imposing it on Russia. sanctions that affect virtually every sector, from banking to energy and sport.

The UN has already confirmed the death of more than 5,300 civilians died and more than 7,200 wounded in the war, stressing that the real numbers should be much higher, but that they will only be known when there is access to occupied areas or areas under intense fighting.

