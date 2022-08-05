Weight quintet leads Corinthians list of embezzlement in 2022 | Corinthians

Vítor Pereira has suffered game by game with embezzlement to assemble the Corinthians that he considers ideal. Against Flamengo, in the 2-0 defeat for the Libertadores quarterfinals, the coach did not count on Willian and saw Maycon get injured again.

These two players are part of the ten who lost the most games for Corinthians in 2022, whether due to injuries, swelling, discomfort or other problems that took them to the medical department.

Alongside the duo, considered a starter, are three other important players: Fagner, Renato Augusto and Paulinho.

Of this quintet, Maycon was the last to arrive at Corinthians, at the beginning of the year. He and Renato Augusto were in the midfield considered the strongest and who would start in the biggest matches. In addition to them, Paulinho would be an important option as an attacking midfielder who goes to the area to score goals.

Paulinho, however, leads that list due to knee surgery after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament. There are 26 games for Corinthians without the midfielder, who was injured in early May, in a game against Fortaleza, and is out of the season.

At 27′ of the 1st half, Paulinho, from Corinthians, gets injured and is replaced by Du Queiroz

Just below comes Fagner, one of the main pieces of Corinthians in recent years. The right-back has missed 20 matches this season due to different problems.

At the beginning of the year, he had a grade 1 thigh injury that ruled him out for a few games. Then came the sprained left ankle that took the winger off the pitch for 11 matches. Finally, another injury, also in the thigh, against Boca Juniors.

Renato Augusto completes the list with 13 away games. An injury to the soleus muscle, in the calf, hampered the midfielder’s season, who should return to the team in next Tuesday’s game against Flamengo, at Maracanã, for the return of the Libertadores quarterfinals.

Maycon and William, with 12 and nine games lost in the medical department, respectively, are down. The midfielder suffered an injury to the adductor muscle in his right leg.

Already shirt 10, as well as Fagner, had different problems. The first was trauma to the right ankle, followed by a dislocated shoulder and now tendinitis in the posterior muscle of the right thigh.

In addition to the weight quintet, another who appears among the biggest absences is striker Júnior Moraes, who has been suffering from an allergic condition.

Before reviewing Flamengo, Corinthians returns to the field this Saturday to face Avaí, at 19:00 (Brasília time), in Ressacada, for the Brazilian Championship.

Players who lost the most games due to DM problems:

Paulinho: 26

Fagner: 20

Junior Moraes: 14

Renato Augusto: 13

Maycon: 12

William: 9

Jo: 9

John Peter: 8

Robson Bamboo: 7

Gustavo Mosquito: 7

