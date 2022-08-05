Whale trapped in the Seine River intrigues scientists and mobilizes French

A whale has been spotted in France’s Seine River, and authorities are now deciding how to save the mammal – which often lives in the frigid waters of the Arctic.

Authorities say the white whale is near a lock in Vernon, a commune about 70 km northwest of Paris.

A request was made to the local population to stay away from the whale, which appears to be underweight. Experts are puzzled that the animal has strayed so far from its natural habitat.

“The challenge now will be to help feed it and try to accompany it towards the ocean,” says Lamya Essemlali, head of the environmental group Sea Shepherd France, according to the Reuters news agency.

