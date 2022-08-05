What changes after US declares emergency

With more than 6,600 cases of monkeypox reported in the United States, health officials and the administration of President Joe Biden today declared the disease a public health emergency in the country. Since July 23, the WHO (World Health Organization) has addressed monkeypox as a public health emergency of international concern. Understand what happens next and what changes with the ad.

The state of emergency guarantees resources financial, purchases of more vaccines against the disease, hiring more health workers and better care for those infected. This also allows some bureaucracy steps to be “skipped” to facilitate the acquisition of immunizations and other possible supplies to deal with monkeypox. In addition, it is a warning to the population about the state of the infection on North American soil.

Prior to the national declaration, US states and cities had already declared an emergency, including New York, California, Illinois and San Francisco.

Entities criticized Biden’s slownesswhat it took more than three weeks since the first case of the disease to declare an emergency.

US media, such as CNN, believe that the president was slow to make the statement so that the country could stockpile as many monkeypox vaccines as possible before releasing funds for new immunizations.

The United States is already vaccinating against monkeypox, but states participating in the campaign favor the group so far most commonly infected with monkeypox. In Los Angeles, the public health website says that “gay, bisexual and transgender men over the age of 18 who have had sex with multiple partners or with strangers in the last 14 days are eligible for immunization.”

In Washington DC, vaccination will begin tomorrow and the recommendation is the same, but including sex workers regardless of gender or sexual orientation, as well as workers in places where there is sexual activity, such as clubs and saunas.

US President Joe Biden was criticized for not acting sooner Image: Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP

Despite this, it is important to note that this is not the only group becoming infected with monkeypox and anyone can contract the disease.

Brazil still awaits the arrival of 50,000 doses of the vaccine, which will come by PAHO (Pan American Health Organization) in August. The government of São Paulo is debating with the Ministry of Health what the target audience will be at first.

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga expects the country to be able to produce the vaccine on Brazilian soil, with Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz) and the Butantan Institute.

Monkeypox causes skin lesions Image: iStock

Brazil already has more than a thousand cases of monkeypox and on Monday, a bulletin released by the Ministry of Health recorded 1,369 cases of the disease, most of them in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The folder treats the disease as an outbreak, which is the first stage in the evolution of contagion, before an epidemic and a pandemic, as happened with covid-19.