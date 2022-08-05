What day does the August Gas Voucher start to be paid?

Caixa Econômica Federal will start paying the Gas Voucher in the amount of R$ 110.00, around 5.6 million families will benefit. know more

Caixa Econômica Federal will start paying the gas voucher in the amount of BRL 110.00 next Tuesday (9). About 5.6 million families will benefit. Payment will be made from August 9 to August 22, based on the final digit of the NIS (Social Registration Number). As the aid is paid bimonthly, it will be three months.

Beneficiaries will receive double aid starting this month because of the PEC Kamikaze. This value is equivalent to 100% of the average value of the 13 kilo cylinder in August, October and December. It is important to remember that in January 2023 the aid amount will return to normal, being 50% of the amount.

What is the duration of the Gas Voucher?

As informed by the government, the benefit will be available for a period of five years, serving 5.6 million families, until the end of 2026.

To calculate the gas allowance, Caixa Econômica relies on research by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels). Every tenth working day of each month, the agency informs the average price of the previous six months of the 13-kilogram cylinder. For this reason, every two months, the benefit has its value changed.

Requirements to receive the benefit

To be entitled to the gas allowance, it is required that:

Families are included in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico);

Having a family member who receives the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC);

Preference will be given to women who are heads of families and victims of domestic violence.

How to receive the benefit?

According to the established rules, aid will be paid using the same cards and passwords as Auxílio Brasil. Therefore, it can be withdrawn at:

lotteries;

Banking correspondents Caixa Aqui;

Self-service terminals;

Digital savings accounts, which were created for the payment of Emergency Aid in 2020;

The beneficiary will be able to move the amounts through the Caixa Tem app.

Gas Ticket Calendar

In August, the dates of the Vale-Gás calendar were brought forward. Check it out below:

Nis 1: 09 August;

Nis 2: 10 August;

Nis 3: 11 August;

Nis 4: 12 August;

Nis 5: 15 August;

Nis 6: 16 August;

Nis 7: 17 August;

Nis 8: 18 August;

Nis 9: 19 August;

Nis 0: 22 August.

