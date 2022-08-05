what foods and drinks make flare-ups worse







Migraine is one of the most common types of headaches. It is a neurovascular disease, caused by a chemical imbalance in the central nervous system, and is characterized by throbbing pain on only one side of the head. The frequency can range from well-spaced episodes to several times a month, with attacks lasting up to 72 hours. There is also migraine that does not cause pain, and its symptoms are vertigo, dizziness and imbalance.

Different types of migraine

Migraine has four main phases: prodrome (premonitory), aura, crisis and postdrome, respectively in that order, but people do not always go through all of them. The disease has two subtypes: without aura (75% of cases) and with aura (25%). Migraine without aura is unilateral pain, with moderate or severe intensity, which may increase with routine physical activity. The individual feels nausea, photophobia (intolerance to light), discomfort to strong sounds and odors, in addition to having gastric disorders.

Migraine with aura is related to transient neurological symptoms that anticipate or accompany the headache. The aura is a physiological warning that affects vision or other senses. The neurological symptoms of the disease appear on only one side of the body or the visual field, and can affect speech, touch or coordination.

After the crisis ceases, in the postdrome phase, even without pain, the individual still does not have the energy to dedicate himself to activities, especially intellectual ones, as the stage is similar to the prodrome stage, in which fatigue is present.

“A good tip to avoid crises is to maintain a balanced diet, with the consumption of healthier foods, to the detriment of industrialized products, and to drink plenty of water. In addition, these habits, in addition to preventing migraine, also contribute to the general health of the organism and for longevity”, highlights nutritionist Nadya Caroline Mambelli Magri, coordinator of the Nutrition course at Faculdade Anhanguera.

Influence of food

“The causes of migraine can be multiple and there is still a lot for science to study and explain in this field. However, some conditions can be triggers for the condition, such as stress, indiscriminate use of medication, smoking, prolonged fasting and even wrong consumption of certain drinks and foods”, explains the specialist.

She clarifies that each organism has a different sensitivity to foods, so it is important to have a nutritional assessment to determine which ones cause undesirable effects in each person.

Coffee, for example, is healthy if consumed in moderation, but it is contraindicated in a migraine attack. That’s because drinking can worsen pain in organisms that are more sensitive to nutrients. Those who drink coffee often and abruptly interrupt consumption can also trigger a crisis.

“It is not recommended to simply deprive the individual of consumption, the correct thing is to carry out an adequate diagnosis that allows treatment to avoid the crises. In addition, the simple removal of a certain food from the diet can lead to nutritional deficiencies that can impair the proper functioning of the organism. “, reveals.

Among the drinks that cause the most pain are alcoholic ones, such as red wine, brandy and beer. Among the foods are aged cheeses, pork, chocolate, dairy products and even citrus fruits.

Food additives that trigger migraines are aspartame, monosodium glutamate and sodium nitrate and various dyes, which should be noted on the nutritional packaging of food. In addition, eating canned and preserved foods are also triggers for migraine, as are ultra-processed foods with many preservatives, colorings and artificial additives.

Nadya stresses the importance of eating healthy at all times and not just during a migraine. “Hydration is essential to maintain the balance of the body and is directly related to migraine attacks”, he concludes.