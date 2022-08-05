what is the minimum and maximum value?

This Thursday (4), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned the Provisional Measure (MP) that releases the payroll loan for users of the Auxílio Brasil program. In theory, the credit is already released, but it has not yet been regulated by the Ministry of Citizenship. It is in this context that many doubts about liberation arise.

One of the main issues on the subject is the situation of the minimum and maximum withdrawal amounts. How much money can a citizen request in practice? The truth is that the answer to this question still depends on the regulation of the Ministry. The biggest banks are still waiting for general government rules.

Anyway, it is possible to say that there is no rule for the minimum withdrawal amount. Thus, each financial institution defines the lowest possible request level. As said, they have not yet defined values ​​because they are waiting for the definitions of the Ministry of Citizenship. However, this balance is usually R$500.

On the other hand, the maximum application amount is determined by law. Even if it does not provide numbers, the Federal Government determines that the maximum level of credit must be one in which the installments commit up to 40% of the monthly deposit of Auxílio Brasil. Thus, the discount amount cannot be greater than R$ 160.

It is worth remembering that the benefit consignee considers that the program originally has a minimum value of R$ 400 per family. It is certain that the project will pay a minimum of R$ 600 between the months of August and December of this year, but it is a temporary extraordinary, which is not valid for the accounts of this credit in question.

When can I apply?

With the sanction of the MP by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the offer is now allowed. In this sense, some finance companies are already offering the payroll, and the citizen can apply for the loan in an official way.

However, larger banks such as Banco do Brasil, Caixa Econômica Federal, Bradesco, Itaú and Santander are still waiting for regulation from the Ministry of Citizenship to know, for example, what interest rate they will apply.

So far, interest rates offered to users are hitting almost 80% a year. Economic analysts say that the level is high, especially when considering that there is no way for the citizen not to pay the credit back.

Beware of Auxílio Brasil consignment

In recent weeks, several civil society organizations have entered into a kind of virtual campaign to try to convince the president not to sanction the Auxílio Brasil consignment MP.

As an argument, they presented the idea that the poorest population could take the money in their eagerness to buy food or pay other emergency expenses. However, this same public could incur more debt in the long run.

It remains for the citizen to remember that it is necessary to carry out a long analysis before knowing whether the loan will be advantageous for him or not. The individual needs to consider that the money is not a gift, and that he will receive Auxílio Brasil with discounts for a long period of time.