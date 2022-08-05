What must the medical report have to waive the expertise?

O sick pay is the INSS (National Social Security Institute) benefit most demanded by workers. It accounts for about a third of applications opened in Social Security, and consequently is the one that causes the most delays.

The temporary disability benefit, as it is officially called, had its rules relaxed recently in an attempt to reduce the wait for policyholders. As long as you present a medical report consistent, the individual does not need to undergo medical expertise.

However, to obtain sick pay using this means, the document must contain all the information required by the INSS. As stated in Joint Ordinance 7/2022, the perfect report must contain:

Insured’s full name;

Issue date less than thirty days from the order entry date;

Details about the disease or International Code of Diseases (ICD);

Signature and stamp, with registration of the professional’s class council; and

Rest start date and estimated period.

Other important information

Although not provided for in the ordinance, other information is also important and may prevent the immediate granting of the benefit. A good example is the effect of incapacity on the professional activity carried out by the insured. The more details the report presents, the lower the chances of contestation by the INSS.

Handwriting is yet another simple thing that can become a big problem. The document must be written in legible handwriting so that there are no impediments when verifying the data.

As mentioned, it is essential to inform the impact of the disease on the work performed by the insured, and not just the CID. It is worth remembering that the aid is not granted exclusively because of the disease, which can be controlled, but because of its impact on the worker’s activities.