which diseases the exam helps to detect and who should do it

This week, singer Simony announced on her social networks that she was diagnosed with a bowel cancer. When detected early on, the disease reaches 90% chances of cure, according to medical experts. The news lit a warning sign for the importance of carrying out an exam: the colonoscopy.

Data from the National Cancer Institute (Inca), reveal that colorectal cancer is the second most frequent type among men and women in the Brazil. The good news is the drop in the mortality rate recorded over the last few decades. Among the reasons are screening and early diagnosis and the availability of increasingly effective treatments.

But, what is the exam? How is it done? What is it for? Who should do? We went after a series of questions and answers to clarify the doubts for you.

To begin with, the doctor oncologistJéssica Ribeiro, highlights the importance of preventive exams.

“It is recommended to perform a colonoscopy from 45-50 years old. A fecal occult blood test can also be done for people over 50. It is a relatively simple laboratory test that can be requested by the clinician”scored.

What is a colonoscopy and what does it help to detect?

Colonoscopy is considered an important exam, as it allows the analysis of the entire large intestine and the removal or biopsy of polyps that may be located in the organ.

The examination is done using a device called a colonoscopic examination. The technique is very similar to digestive endoscopy (a thin tube with a camera at the end allows you to examine the walls of the esophagus, stomach and duodenum). In the case of colonoscopy, the device is a long and thin flexible tube also with a microcamera at the end, which allows filming the interior of the intestine.

In addition to colorectal cancerthe test helps in the detection of other diseases. See which ones:

1) Hemorrhoids: can be external or internal. These are veins around the anus or rectum that become inflamed or dilated. Repeated straining to have a bowel movement, whether due to constipation or hardened/dry stools, can make it difficult for the blood to drain and cause hemorrhoids to form.

2) Colitis: is inflammation of the colon (large intestine). It can be acute or chronic and causes symptoms such as abdominal pain, gas and dehydration. When sick, the organ asks for the ability to absorb nutrients.

3) Polyps: characterized by the unregulated growth of the mucosa of the large intestine. It occurs in 15% to 20% of the population. It is one of the most common conditions that affects the intestines.

4) Diverticulitis: inflammation of the small folds/sacks of diverticula found in the walls of the intestine. They are usually more present in people who are on a low-fiber diet and who also have chronic constipation.

5) Celiac disease: it is an autoimmune, chronic disease, where patients do not tolerate gluten, present in a number of foods, including: breads, toast, cookies, cakes, beers and sausages. Gluten is contracted in several cereals: wheat, barley and rye.

6) Crohn’s disease: inflammatory, affects the entire gastrointestinal tract from the mouth to the anus. It can cause anemia, fatigue, diarrhea and even weight loss. There is no cure, however, when treated correctly with specific drugs, its progress can be slowed down.

Factors that may contribute to the development of colorectal cancer

• Food rich in fat and low in fiber;

• Smoking;

• Frequent consumption of alcoholic beverages;

• Age over 50 years;

• History of colorectal polyps and inflammatory bowel disease.

MAIN SYMPTOMS

• Changes in bowel habits (diarrhea or constipation);

• Blood in the stool;

• Frequent urge to go to the bathroom, with a feeling of incomplete evacuation;

• Abdominal pain or discomfort, such as gas or cramping;

• Weight loss for no apparent reason;

• Tiredness, weakness and anemia.

KNOW HOW TO REDUCE THE RISKS OF DEVELOPING THE DISEASE

• Practice physical activity regularly and on most days of the week;

• Food rich in fiber (fruits, vegetables and grains);

. Diet low in animal fats;

• Do not smoke;

• Avoid the consumption of alcoholic beverages;

• Conduct annual examinations, after age 50, for early detection and treatment of polyps.